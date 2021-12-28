Knott captures Big Orange crown, Eagles place seventh

VINTON - Robbie Knott, competing at 152 pounds for Franklin County, has captured an individual championship at the 45th annual Big Orange Classic wrestling tournament, staged and contested at William Byrd High School.

Knott defeated Matthew Mcneil of Salem by decision, 9-7.

With the victory and his runner-up finish at the Titan Toughman, Knott has established himself as the Eagles’ top competitor to date as their 2021-2022 season heads into the new year.

Knott is the first FCHS wrestler to win an individual title at the Big Orange since 2019 when former competitor Logan Arnold did so as a sophomore in the 126-pound weight class, one year after his runner-up finish at 120 pounds.

The Eagles’ only other recent champion is Justin Altice (a past, two-time tournament title holder at 152 and 170 pounds), who captured his second BIg Orange crown in 2014.

Also placing for the Eagles, who finished seventh as a team, were Lee Whitlow (third, 106 pounds), Devin Dillon (sixth, 120 pounds), Kadin Smith (fourth, 138 pounds), Thomas Johnson (fourth, 152 pounds), Alex Baumberger (third, 160 pounds) and Haidyn Leftwich (sixth, 170 pounds).

The Big Orange returned to the area wrestling calendar after a year’s absence in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Lord Botetourt, a Blue Ridge District rival of the Eagles, won the team championship for the first time in the history of the Cavaliers’ program.

Lord Botetourt finished the two-day, 18-team tournament with 192 points and edged Liberty Christian Academy (186.5) by 5.5 points to claim top team accolades.

Blacksburg (174) finished third, followed by host William Byrd (161.5), Salem (160), James River-Buchanan (155), FCHS (146.5), Patrick Henry (133), Northside (103) and Cave Spring (97) and Radford (97), which tied for 10th

Rounding out the field were Rockbridge County (87.5), Rustburg (83), Pulaski County (61.5), Carroll County (59), Martinsville (53), Hidden. Valley (42) and Roanoke Catholic (23).

The Eagles claimed the last of their tournament-best 16 championships in 2013, and Lord Botetourt is the seventh team to win the crown since that year - Cave Spring (2014), Christiansburg (2015, 2016), Patrick Henry (2017), Poquoson (2017), Wiliam Byrd (2018) and Rural Retreat (2019) are the others.

William Fleming (six titles), Grundy (three titles), Salem (one title), Northside (one title) and Brookville (one title) are past tournament champions too.

The Cavaliers clinched the team title when Patrick Henry’s Traquan Robertson edged Liberty Christian’s Carson Meadows in the 220-pound finals, 4-3, by scoring an escape in the closing seconds of regulation.

Lord Botetourt was in third place after the first round; the Cavaliers trailed Blacksburg by 14 points and Liberty Christian by 10.5, but by the time the 14-bout championship flight began, they were in first place.

The Cavaliers advanced multiple wrestlers through the consolation rounds to pace their comeback.

Fifteen teams had at least one finalist and 10 teams had at least one champion.

James River-Buchanan won three individual titles (106,126,195), Blacksburg (132, 138) and Liberty Christian (182, 285) each won two and FCHS (152), Martinsville (113), Hidden Valley (120), Lord Botetourt (170), Cave Spring (145), William Byrd (160) and Patrick Henry (220) each won one.

MAT NOTES: David Ferguson is the sixth Franklin County coach to lead the Eagles in the Big Orange and not the fifth as reported in a story last week. The others are Kris Kahila, Emanuel Brown, Scott Fike, Ricky Young and Justin Smith. The News-Post regrets this error.

MAT NOTES II: FCHS has five wrestlers ranked in the Class 6 state rankings compiled by the Virginia Wrestling Association (VAWA): Lee Whitlow, Devin Dillon, Kardin Smith, Robbie Knott and Alex Baumberger.

TOURNAMENT SCORES: Lord Botetourt 192, Liberty Christian Academy 186.5, Blacksburg 174, William Byrd 161.5, Salem 160, James River-Buchanan 155, Franklin County 146.5, Patrick Henry 133, Northside 103, Cave Spring 97, Radford 97, Rockbridge County 87.5, Rustburg 83, Pulaski County 61.5, Carroll County 59, Martinsville 53, Hidden. Valley 42, Roanoke Catholic 23

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS

WEIGHT WRESTLER SCHOOL

106 Xaiden Wynn James River

113 Michael King Martinsville

120 JB Dragovich Hidden Valley

126 Chase Cuddy James River

132 Garrett Henderson Blacksburg

138 Tharun Svetannant Blacksburg

145 Brandon Noell Cave Spring

152 Robbie Knott Franklin County

160 Xavier Preston William Byrd

170 Andrew Gilbert Lord Botetourt

182 Toby Schoffstall Libert Christian

195 Carder Miller James River

220 Traquan Robertson Patrick Henry

285 Gavin Womack Liberty Christian

BIG ORANGE WRESTLING

CHAMPIONSHIP ROLL CALL

YEAR; CHAMPION

1976; William Byrd

1977;Salem

1978;William Byrd

1979;William Byrd

1980;William Fleming

1981;William Fleming

1982;William Fleming

1983;William Fleming

1984;Franklin County

1985;William Fleming

1986;Cave Spring

1987;Franklin County

1988;Franklin County

1989;Tournament not contested (See Below)

1990;Franklin County

1991;Franklin County

1992;Franklin County

1993;Franklin County

1994;Northside

1995;Franklin County

1996;William Byrd

1997;Franklin County

1998;Franklin County

1999;Franklin County

2000;Christiansburg

2001;Franklin County

2002;Christianburg

2003;Christiansburg

2004;Christiansburg

2005;Christiansburg

2006;Franklin County

2007;Franklin County

2008;Grundy

2009;Franklin County

2010;Grundy

2011;Grundy

2012;Brookville

2013;Franklin County

2014;Cave Spring

2015;Christiansburg

2016;Christiansburg

2017;Patrick Henry*

2017;Poquoson**

2018;William Byrd

2019;Rural Retreat

2020;No Tournament - COVID 1

2021; Lord Botetourt

*January 2017

**December 2017

NUMBER OF CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM;TOTAL

Franklin County;16

Christiansburg;7

William Fleming; 6

William Byrd;4

Grundy; 3

Cave Spring; 2

Salem; 1

Northside;1

Brookville;1

Patrick Henry; 1

Poquoson; 1

Rural Retreat;1

Lord Botetourt; 1

From 1976-1988, the tournament was held before Christmas. Beginning with the 1990 event. the tournament was staged in January or thereafter (thus there is no champion for 1989). Beginning in 2017, it was staged in December after the Christmas holidays. This year, it returns before Christmas.