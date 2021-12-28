Knott captures Big Orange crown, Eagles place seventh

VINTON - Robbie Knott, competing at 152 pounds for Franklin County, has captured an individual championship at the 45th annual Big Orange Classic wrestling tournament, staged and contested at William Byrd High School.
Knott defeated Matthew Mcneil of Salem by decision, 9-7.
With the victory and his runner-up finish at the Titan Toughman, Knott has established himself as the Eagles’ top competitor to date as their 2021-2022 season heads into the new year.
Knott is the first FCHS wrestler to win an individual title at the Big Orange since 2019 when former competitor Logan Arnold did so as a sophomore in the 126-pound weight class, one year after his runner-up finish at 120 pounds.
The Eagles’ only other recent champion is Justin Altice (a past, two-time tournament title holder at 152 and 170 pounds), who captured his second BIg Orange crown in 2014.
Also placing for the Eagles, who finished seventh as a team, were Lee Whitlow (third, 106 pounds), Devin Dillon (sixth, 120 pounds), Kadin Smith (fourth, 138 pounds), Thomas Johnson (fourth, 152 pounds), Alex Baumberger (third, 160 pounds) and Haidyn Leftwich (sixth, 170 pounds).
The Big Orange returned to the area wrestling calendar after a year’s absence in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Lord Botetourt, a Blue Ridge District rival of the Eagles, won the team championship for the first time in the history of the Cavaliers’ program.
Lord Botetourt finished the two-day, 18-team tournament with 192 points and edged Liberty Christian Academy (186.5) by 5.5 points to claim top team accolades.
Blacksburg (174) finished third, followed by host William Byrd (161.5), Salem (160), James River-Buchanan (155), FCHS (146.5), Patrick Henry (133), Northside (103) and Cave Spring (97) and Radford (97), which tied for 10th
Rounding out the field were Rockbridge County (87.5), Rustburg (83), Pulaski County (61.5), Carroll County (59), Martinsville (53), Hidden. Valley (42) and Roanoke Catholic (23).
The Eagles claimed the last of their tournament-best 16 championships in 2013, and Lord Botetourt is the seventh team to win the crown since that year - Cave Spring (2014), Christiansburg (2015, 2016), Patrick Henry (2017), Poquoson (2017), Wiliam Byrd (2018) and Rural Retreat (2019) are the others.
William Fleming (six titles), Grundy (three titles), Salem (one title), Northside (one title) and Brookville (one title) are past tournament champions too.
The Cavaliers clinched the team title when Patrick Henry’s Traquan Robertson edged Liberty Christian’s Carson Meadows in the 220-pound finals, 4-3, by scoring an escape in the closing seconds of regulation.
Lord Botetourt was in third place after the first round; the Cavaliers trailed Blacksburg by 14 points and Liberty Christian by 10.5, but by the time the 14-bout championship flight began, they were in first place.
The Cavaliers advanced multiple wrestlers through the consolation rounds to pace their comeback.
Fifteen teams had at least one finalist and 10 teams had at least one champion.
James River-Buchanan won three individual titles (106,126,195), Blacksburg (132, 138) and Liberty Christian (182, 285) each won two and FCHS (152), Martinsville (113), Hidden Valley (120), Lord Botetourt (170), Cave Spring (145), William Byrd (160) and Patrick Henry (220) each won one.
MAT NOTES: David Ferguson is the sixth Franklin County coach to lead the Eagles in the Big Orange and not the fifth as reported in a story last week. The others are Kris Kahila, Emanuel Brown, Scott Fike, Ricky Young and Justin Smith. The News-Post regrets this error.
MAT NOTES II: FCHS has five wrestlers ranked in the Class 6 state rankings compiled by the Virginia Wrestling Association (VAWA): Lee Whitlow, Devin Dillon, Kardin Smith, Robbie Knott and Alex Baumberger.
TOURNAMENT SCORES: Lord Botetourt 192, Liberty Christian Academy 186.5, Blacksburg 174, William Byrd 161.5, Salem 160, James River-Buchanan 155, Franklin County 146.5, Patrick Henry 133, Northside 103, Cave Spring 97, Radford 97, Rockbridge County 87.5, Rustburg 83, Pulaski County 61.5, Carroll County 59, Martinsville 53, Hidden. Valley 42, Roanoke Catholic 23
TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS
WEIGHT WRESTLER SCHOOL
106 Xaiden Wynn James River
113 Michael King Martinsville
120 JB Dragovich Hidden Valley
126 Chase Cuddy James River
132 Garrett Henderson Blacksburg
138 Tharun Svetannant Blacksburg
145 Brandon Noell Cave Spring
152 Robbie Knott Franklin County
160 Xavier Preston William Byrd
170 Andrew Gilbert Lord Botetourt
182 Toby Schoffstall Libert Christian
195 Carder Miller James River
220 Traquan Robertson Patrick Henry
285 Gavin Womack Liberty Christian
BIG ORANGE WRESTLING
CHAMPIONSHIP ROLL CALL
YEAR; CHAMPION
1976; William Byrd
1977;Salem
1978;William Byrd
1979;William Byrd
1980;William Fleming
1981;William Fleming
1982;William Fleming
1983;William Fleming
1984;Franklin County
1985;William Fleming
1986;Cave Spring
1987;Franklin County
1988;Franklin County
1989;Tournament not contested (See Below)
1990;Franklin County
1991;Franklin County
1992;Franklin County
1993;Franklin County
1994;Northside
1995;Franklin County
1996;William Byrd
1997;Franklin County
1998;Franklin County
1999;Franklin County
2000;Christiansburg
2001;Franklin County
2002;Christianburg
2003;Christiansburg
2004;Christiansburg
2005;Christiansburg
2006;Franklin County
2007;Franklin County
2008;Grundy
2009;Franklin County
2010;Grundy
2011;Grundy
2012;Brookville
2013;Franklin County
2014;Cave Spring
2015;Christiansburg
2016;Christiansburg
2017;Patrick Henry*
2017;Poquoson**
2018;William Byrd
2019;Rural Retreat
2020;No Tournament - COVID 1
2021; Lord Botetourt
*January 2017
**December 2017
NUMBER OF CHAMPIONSHIPS
TEAM;TOTAL
Franklin County;16
Christiansburg;7
William Fleming; 6
William Byrd;4
Grundy; 3
Cave Spring; 2
Salem; 1
Northside;1
Brookville;1
Patrick Henry; 1
Poquoson; 1
Rural Retreat;1
Lord Botetourt; 1
From 1976-1988, the tournament was held before Christmas. Beginning with the 1990 event. the tournament was staged in January or thereafter (thus there is no champion for 1989). Beginning in 2017, it was staged in December after the Christmas holidays. This year, it returns before Christmas.