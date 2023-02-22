VIRGINIA BEACH—Franklin County senior Robbie Knott claimed runner-up honors in the 150-pound weight class of the Class 6 state wrestling tournament Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

Knott, the Region A champion in the weight division and the third seed in the 16-wrestler, 150-pound bracket, lost by pin to senior Isaac Hegg of Oakton, the No. 1 seed, in 1:59.

Hegg finishes his season with a 44-6 record, Knott finishes his season with a 34-6 mark.

Placing third through sixth were Carlton Hogan III (30-6) of C.D. Hylton, Maxson DeAngelo (36-11) of Ocean Lakes, Jake Brubaker (11-4) of Westfield and Faisal Attai (29-11) of George C. Marshall.

The division featured nine seniors, two juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen.

Of the top six wreslers who placed, four were seniors and two were freshmen.

Three represented Region D, two represented Region A and one represented Region B.

Knott, who finished 3-1 in the tournament, was attempting to win Franklin County’s first individual state title since Taylor Horner did so during Emanuel Brown’s tenure as head coach.

Franklin County has produced five state individual state titleholders in wrestling dating to 1984.

Kadin Smith lost both of his bouts at 144 pounds.

Franklin County was making its final appearance in the Class 6 state tournament.

Next season, the Eagles wrestling team makes its debut in Class 5.

Wilson finishes fifth in regional wrestlingBRISTOL, Tenn.—Ferrum College freshman Jordan Wilson, competing at 155 pounds, finished fifth in the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships (NCWWC) Regional, hosted by King (Tenn.) University.

Wilson was defeated by Andreia Langley of Emory & Henry College in her first bout, then she lost 12-7 to Isabella Badon of Presbyterian (S.C.) College in the consolations.

In the fifth-place match Wilson was victorious in a high-scoring contest against Isabella Kessey of the University of Mount Olive (N.C.), 16-12.

Cosby ends Eagles’ girls campaign, 39-33Cosby led by as many as 14 points in the fourth frame Friday before holding off a rally by Franklin County for a 39-33 victory in the quarterfinals of Class 6 Region A girls basketball tournament at Samuel M. Hawkins Central Gymnasium.

The loss by Franklin County (13-11) ends its 2022-2023 season and its tenure in Class 6.

Next year, the Eagles make their debut in Class 5.

Franklin County cut the 14-point deficit to five points on two occasions: 36-31 and 38-33.

The Eagles outscored the Titans (12-11) 11-3 in the fourth quarter.

Cosby led 13-7 after the first quarter, 21-14 at halftime and 34-22 after three periods of play.

Cosby converted 14 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 9 of 15 (60%) from the free-throw line.

Six players scored for the Titans, two of whom were in double figures—each with 11 points.

The Titans’ victory is their second this season over Franklin County.

Chelsey Harris led the Eagles with a game-best 13 points and five other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.

Franklin County made nine field goals and was 15 of 24 (62.5%) from the free-throw line.

Thomas Dale ends Eagles’ season, 48-47Thomas Dale, which led for the majority of the game Friday, held off a late rally by Franklin County for a 48-47 win over the Eagles in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region A boys basketball tournament at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Thomas Dale’s victory is its second this season over the Eagles (10-14), who saw their 2022-2023 campaign end with the setback.

Thomas Dale (8-15) led by 11 points, 43-32, with 4 1/2 minutes to play and by seven points, 45-38, with 1:36 showing.

Then, the Eagles began a late-game rally.

Randy Clark and Jordan Hering each hit a pair of free throws to make the count, 45-42 with 1:19 to play.

A Hering basket with less than a minute to play pulled the Eagles to within three points, 47-44, and his 3-point field goal with three seconds left produced the final count.

Thomas Dale, led by former Franklin County head coach Keyode Rogers, led 10-9 after the first quarter. The score was tied at 21 at intermission.

Thomas Dale netted the first nine points of the second half to build a 30-21 advantage. After a 3-point field goal at the 2:18 mark, the difference was 12 points, 35-23.

Thomas Dale would lead by 12 points, 39-27, as the third quarter came to a close and by 10 points, 39-29,. as the two rivals reached the final frame of play.

Thomas Dale won the third period, 18-8, but Franklin County countered in the fourth quarter, 18-9.

Thomas Dale made 18 field goals, seven of which were 3-pointers, and was 5 of 9 from (55.6%) the free-throw line.

Five players accounted for those seven 3-pointers.

Three players finished in double figures for Thomas Dale and seven players contributed points to the Knights’ victory.

Franklin County made 19 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers, and was 7 of 12 (58.3%) from the free-throw line.

Kendal Mattox paced Franklin County with 13 points, nine of which he netted by swishing three 3-pointers.

Randy Clark tallied 12 points and Hering finished with 10 points, all in the game’s closing 1:54.

Hering made two 3-pointers during his scoring spree.

Also scoring were Nazir Holland with four points, Tucker Harvey (3-pointer) with three points, Jeffrey Hairston and Eli Foutz each with two points and Nyzaih McHeimer with one.

The contest was Franklin County’s last in Class 6.

Next season, the Eagles make their debut in Class 5.

Anderson-Dudley duo win Polar Bear InvitationalThe duo of Marty Anderson and Ethan Dudley captured the championship of the Polar Bear Invitational golf tournament Saturday at Willow Creek Country Club.

The team of Zach Walsh and Brett Pennington won the second flight and the pairing of Elbert Foley and David Stanley claimed top honors in the third flight.

Jesse Sigmon won the Closest to the Pin competition.

Panthers even record

with 8-5 winFERRUM—Ozzie Torres collected two hits in five plate appearances with a double, two runs and two RBIs to guide Ferrum College Monday to an 8-5 non-conference baseball win over Southern Virginia University at W.B. Adams Field.

The Panthers (2-2) squared their record with their second straight victory.

Steven Ritchie (1-0) tossed five innings of relief to earn the win. He struck out two.

Marcelino Leonardo was 1 of 3 for Southern Virginia (2-1) with a double, a run and two RBIs.

Stockton Hall (0-1) absorbed the loss. He permitted five runs in three innings and struck out three.

Jackson leads Ferrum to first win of seasonFERRUM—Former Franklin County standout Tommy Jackson netted three goals and distributed an assist Saturday to lead Ferrum College to a 9-4 non-conference men’s lacrosse victory over Brevard (N.C.) College at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Ferrum (1-1) won for the first time this season, while Brevard (1-1) suffered its first loss.

The win is the first for new Panthers head coach Zach Louie.

Andrew McDonald scored a goal and passed out two assists for Brevard.

St Patty’s Spring Par 3

is March 19Willow Creek Country Club is hosting the St. Patty’s Spring Par 3 Sunday, March 19.

Tee time is 1 p.m. pending no frost.

Format is two-player team Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $40 for members, $45 for non-members.

A Sunday, March 26 rain date has been set.

Ferrum tops William Peace in women’s tennisFERRUM—Ferrum College defeated William Peace (N.C.) University, 6-3, Saturday in a non-conference women’s tennis match at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

Ferrum (1-1) squares its record with the triumph.

Winning in singles for the Panthers were Morgan Hundley in three sets (2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-2) and Emily Mahood (6-2, 6-3) Gabby Mendoza (6-2, 6-3) and Mary Mason (6-0, 6-0), all in straight sets, at position Nos 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Winning in doubles for the Panthers in doubles were the teams of Hundley and Mahood (8-5) and Mendoza and Mason (8-1) in eight-game pro sets at position Nos. 2 and 3.

William Peace won in singles at position Nos. 1 (6-0, 6-1) and 2 (6-1, 6-2) and in doubles at position No. 1 (8-1).

The Panthers return to action Saturday against Johnson (Tenn.) University.

Match time is 2 p.m. at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

Panthers fall to Pacers in men’s tennisFERRUM—William Peace (N.C.) University bested Ferrum College, 7-2, Saturday in a non-conference men’s tennis match at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

Gabriel Alvarez won at No. 1 singles for Ferrum (0-2) by taking an extended third-set tiebreaker, 13-11.

Alvarez won the opening set 6-4, but lost the second set, 6-1.

Alvarez teamed with Kevin Nester for an 8-7 (7-5) triumph at No. 1 doubles.

William Peace was in singles at position Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 and in doubles at position Nos. 2 and 3.

Ferrum’s next match is Friday against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Guilford College.

Match time is 2:30 p.m. in Greensboro, N.C.

Postseason wrestling dates are setWINCHESTER—Wrestling teams from Ferrum College and Roanoke College are competing in the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships Friday and Saturday.

York (Pa.) College is the host school.

On Friday and Saturday March 10-11, the NCAA Division III National Championships return to Roanoke at the Berglund Center.

Star City Classic wrestling tournament is March 4ROANOKE—The Star City Classic K-12 youth wrestling tournament is set for Saturday, March 4 at William Fleming High School.

Cost is $25 per wrestler per bracket.

Registration and payment is available at www.trackwrestling.com .

Deadline to register is Friday, March 3 by 5 p.m.

Payment at the door is $35.

Weigh-ins are Friday (March 3) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday (March 4) from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.

Divisions are (K-2nd grade) 40, 44, 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72 and heavier than 72 pounds; (3rd grade-5th grade) 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72, 76, 80, 84, 88, 92, 96, 105 and heavier than 105 pounds; (6th grade-8th grade) 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 145, 165, 185 and heavier than 185 pounds; (9th grade-12th grade) 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157,165, 175, 190, 215 and 285 pound.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine weight classes.

The winning team receives the Star City Classic trophy.

Spectator tickets are $5.

Concessions are sold on site; no coolers allowed.

Stockholders’ meeting is March 6The annual Willow Creek Country Club stockholders’ meeting is set for Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. in the club’s banquet room.

All stockholders should make plans to attend this meeting.

For information, call Willow Creek Country Club, (540) 483-0797.

Cheer tryouts are April 3-5Tryouts to select the Franklin County varsity and junior varsity sideline cheer squads and mascot and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School (BFMS) sideline cheer team for the 2023-2024 school year are scheduled for April 3, 4 and 5 at the high school.

Any rising seventh or eighth-grade student, male or female, who is enrolled at BFMS for the 2023-2024 school year is eligible to try out for the BFMS squad, and any rising ninth through 12th-grade student enrolled at the high school is eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate must have a current Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2022 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to do so.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to try out.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates are asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Open gyms for those students interested in trying out are set for Mondays and Wednesdays beginning March 6 in the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Anyone interested in trying out should pick up an informational packet from the offices at BFMS or the Gereau Center or the athletic office at FCHS.

Questions can be directed to FCHS head coach Marsha Lopdez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Chug for the Jug is April 29The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.