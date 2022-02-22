Knott places sixth in Class 6 tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH - Franklin County junior Robbie Knott has placed sixth in the Class 6 state wrestling tournament in the 152-pound weight class.

The Class 4, Class 5 and Class 6 tournaments were contested over the weekend at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

Knott, who finished the season with a 22-4 record and captured the Region A championship at 152 pounds along with an individual title in the Big Orange Classic, suffered his first loss of the tournament in the semifinals.

Knott defeated West Springfield's Edward Lewis by decision, 8-4, in his first-round bout, then in the quarterfinals, he pinned Ethan Morlu of Woodbridge in 1:49.

Knott lost by technical fall, 17-0, to Sammy Gerard of James W. Robinson to fall into the consolation bracket.

Gerard won the state championship.

In the consolation semifinals, Knott was defeated by decision, 7-2 to Sean Kerrigan of Ocean Lakes, a Region A rival, and in the fifth-place match, he lost a high-scoring decision, 19-12, to Cooper Lockhart of Battlefield.

FCHS's other two qualifiers, freshman Devin Dillon, competing at 120 pounds, and senior Alex Baumberger competing at 160 pounds, each finished 1-2.

Dillon (19-7) lost his first bout to Nick Ta of Westfield by pin in 3:14.

He fought off elimination by capturing his second bout with a pin over Ashton Hildreth of Patriot in 4:55.

Dillon was eliminated following a loss by decision, 7-0, to Stefan Hernandez of Centreville in his third bout.

Baumberger (18-7) lost his opening-round bout to Sean Coughlin of West Springfield by technical fall, 19-3, then recovered to win his second bout by major decision, 16-8 over Rhys Carlson of Wakefield.

Baumberger was eliminated with his second setback - a loss by pin in 2:19 to Kellen Meymarian in his third bout.

Coughlin won the state championship at 160 and Ta finished fourth at 120.

FCHS finished in a three-way tie for 34th place with Battlefield and McLean, all with 34 points.

Robinson captured the team title with 110 points, followed by Woodbridge with 107.5, Grassfield (Region A) with 89, Floyd Kellam (Region A) with 87 and Westfield with 87.