ALTAMAHAW, N.C.—Carson Kvapil passed Brenden Queen midway through the race, then held off the challenge from Mason Diaz over the last 50 laps to win the Cars Tour 125 at Ace Speedway.

The win is the fourth of the season for Kvapil but his first since he took the checkered flag at this track in May to cap off a three-race winning streak.

Although Kvapil said he was surprised by his drought, he knew this race presented a great opportunity to get back in victory lane.

“It is just awesome,”Kvapil said.”We came here earlier in the spring where I thought we had our most dominant performance of the year and maybe ever with Jr Motorsports. Coming back here, I knew we would have a really good car. We unloaded stupid fast in the first practice, but we just had to keep everything in reason.”

Kvapil’s top rival in the early stages of the race was Queen who jumped into the lead from the second starting position and paced the field for the first half of the race.

Queen was never able to lead by more than a few car lengths on the tight, 4/10 -mile oval but the competition among the top 10 cars was close.

Taking advantage of his opportunity to start beside Queen on a restart at lap 68, Kvapil was able to pass Queen on the outside and pulled away for the victory. The win helped Kvapil extend his points lead over Queen, who faded to fifth because of in the latter stage of the race.

In addition, the cars piloted by points contenders Bobby McCarty and Connor Hall both had mechanical issues that relegated those drivers to poor finishes so Kvapil holds a sizable lead midway through the season.

“During the last few races, we held our points lead, but lost one or two points each race”, Kvapil said, “Things haven’t been too bad, but we’ve been waiting for the races to start piling back up on us so we could start stretching that points lead like we should be.”

Finishing second through fifth were Diaz, Ryan Millington, Kaden Honeycutt, who charged from the 18th starting position, and Brenden Queen.

Diaz’s strong run to finish second continues a hot streak that has led to a win and two runner-up showings as of late.

“We just got a little too tight there(at the end), Diaz said after the race . “It has been a good past three races. We’re getting some momentum on our side by running up front and keeping the car in one piece.”

Ryan Millington said he was pleased with his third-place finish given his recent streak of poor finishes that he has placed outside the top 10 in four straight races and he hopes his good run is a sign of improvement.

“With the issues we’ve had the last few races, to come back , qualify fourth and run third is something I can’t complain about one bit,” Millington sad. “This is the best turning car I have ever had around here(at Ace), and we’ve got something to build on with Tri-County (Speedway) coming up. ...”