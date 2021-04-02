Labonte is coming back to South Boston is a Modified

“These are the best Modified racers in the south,” Labonte said.

“It’s a tough deal. I think it’s going to be a great field of cars. It’s going to be hard to win and hard to finish in the top three, but we’re going to give it our best shot.”

One of the keys to victory will be tire management. Drivers will have to make decisions as to how hard they can push their cars during the race and have enough left in their tires to be competitive at the end of the race.

“You’ve got to manage your tires because you don’t get but one tire for the race,” Labonte said.

“You can come in and put one tire on it, but you can’t put four tires on it.

"If you watched the Bristol dirt race, they wore the treads out. This is similar. You’ve got a lot of power and you’ve got a really soft tire that’s fast, and it’s going to wear out if you abuse it.

"You have to manage that. You can run as hard as you want, but sometimes that’s not always going to be the best way,'' Labonte said.

Labonte has won in all three of NASCAR’s top circuits and says winning at South Boston Speedway on Saturday, or winning any of the SMART Modified Tour races, would be special.