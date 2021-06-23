Lang is named Franklin County's new athletic director

Lang is a former elementary physical education teacher in the county and the former Dean of Students at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

“I went to school (at FCHS). I played basketball and soccer while in high school. I also want to help make all of our programs successful. We have great kids and great athletes. I am looking forward to the challenge,’’ Lang said.

Since 2014, three FCHS student athletes have captured a total of five state championships—Kylie Cooper (two in outdoor track and field and one in indoor track and field), Trent Whittaker (indoor track and field) and John Hatcher Ferguson (golf).

Also, the boys basketball team finished as the regional runner-up and claimed two state tournament berths, the volleyball team has been the regional runner-up twice and advanced to the state tournament once and the golf team was the regional champion and played in the state tournament in 2016.

In football, the Eagles have made four consecutive appearances in the regional playoffs: 2017, 2018, 2019 and spring 2021. During that run, they’ve reached the regional semifinals once (2018).

Lang’s decision to leave the head soccer post was not a decision he was forced to reveal to his players late in the season, he said.