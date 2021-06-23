Lang is named Franklin County's new athletic director

Bradley Lang, Franklin County’s boys varsity soccer coach since 2015, has been named the school’s new director of athletics.
Lang, an FCHS graduate and former Eagles student-athlete, replaces Crystal Worley in the post.
Worley has retired from public education. She has served as FCHS’s Athletic Director since July 2014 and was the athletic director at William Byrd High School from 2006-2014.
Besides working in the Franklin County and Roanoke County school systems, Worley worked in the Williamsburg-James City County and Louisa County school divisions.
Lang was selected during the 2021 boys soccer season by the Franklin County School Board.
Lang’s official start date is July 1.
“I knew I wanted to grow professionally and this was a job that I had interest in,’’ Lang said in an email. “I am a fan of all sports and have a lot of pride when it comes to Franklin County athletics in particular.’’
Lang and his predecessor as head boys soccer coach Curtis Bumgardner are both in administration at the high school.
FCHS fields varsity teams in football, volleyball, golf. competition cheer, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, wrestling, boys and girls swimming, boys and girls indoor track and field, baseball, softball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse and boys and girls outdoor track and field.
Lang is a former elementary physical education teacher in the county and the former Dean of Students at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
“I went to school (at FCHS). I played basketball and soccer while in high school. I also want to help make all of our programs successful. We have great kids and great athletes. I am looking forward to the challenge,’’ Lang said.
Since 2014, three FCHS student athletes have captured a total of five state championships—Kylie Cooper (two in outdoor track and field and one in indoor track and field), Trent Whittaker (indoor track and field) and John Hatcher Ferguson (golf).
Also, the boys basketball team finished as the regional runner-up and claimed two state tournament berths, the volleyball team has been the regional runner-up twice and advanced to the state tournament once and the golf team was the regional champion and played in the state tournament in 2016.
In football, the Eagles have made four consecutive appearances in the regional playoffs: 2017, 2018, 2019 and spring 2021. During that run, they’ve reached the regional semifinals once (2018).
Lang’s decision to leave the head soccer post was not a decision he was forced to reveal to his players late in the season, he said.
“It was announced early on in our season that I had gotten the job and that this would be my last year coaching,’’ Lang said. “The guys had a lot of questions and seemed uneasy about it. I told them that I was still all in with them and we would focus on each practice and each game.’’
The Eagles finished 8-1-1 and captured the Blue Ridge District championship, but based on points, they failed to qualify for the Class 6 Region A tournament.
“We had a very successful year and it was a great way (for me) to go out,’’ Lang said.
Now, he will have the responsibility of choosing his successor and there are several other head coaching vacancies that need to be filled.
“I’m not going far away and I will still be around to check up on them,’’ Lang said of the boys soccer program. This year’s team was special and it was tough at the end.
“Our last game brought out a lot of emotion from players and coaches because we were all invested in the team. Going 8-1-1 with a Blue Ridge District championship made my last year coaching extra special. This is one team I will never forget.’’
This week, Lang was named 2021 Blue Ridge District Coach of the Year.