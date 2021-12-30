Lang scores ace at Willow Creek

Dick Lang carded a hole-in-one while playing a round of golf Monday at Willow Creek Country Club.

Lang used a 4 Hybrid to ace the No. 8 hole from 165 yards

Witnessing the shot were playing partners Kenny Bernard, Chris McClue and Elbert Foley.

Franklin County girls visit Staunton River Monday

MONETA - Franklin County's varsity and junior varsity basketball teams open Blue Ridge District play Monday at Staunton River when they resume their seasons.

Staunton River's varsity is coached by Ferrum College alumna and former player Kim (English) Jones.

Jones has led the Golden Eagles since 2002-2003 and recently won her 200th game as head coach when Staunton River bested Bedford County rival Liberty, 56-40.

On the night Jones was honored for the milestone achievement, the Golden Eagles presented her with win No. 201, 59-17 over Bassett.

The Eagles (2-4) have not played since a 49-20 loss to Glen Allen in the Lady Knights Classic, staged and hosted by Thomas Dale in Chester.

FCHS follows Monday's contest with a Blue Ridge District encounter against William Fleming at home Tuesday, a home non-district game against Magna Vista Thursday and a visit to Lynchburg for a non-league matinee against Brookville next Saturday.

