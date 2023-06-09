SOUTH BOSTON—Carter Langley passed pole winner Peyton Sellers with six laps to go and held on to win the first of twin, 75-lap Late Model Stock Car feature races Saturday at South Boston Speedway.

The victory is the fifth of the season for Langley and gives him a 5-4 edge over Sellers in their battle for supremacy at the track.

“I was following Peyton and his line was not quite working for me and I starting moving around. Sometimes, I would lose on him and then gain on him and I finally found one line that I felt like I was good enough to gain and I just had to stick with it,” Langley said.

“The car cut the center good after I found my line.”

After the race, Sellers said he just didn’t have the car’s handling like he needed to hold on for the win.

“We were actually really loose getting down into the corner and it was a handful early in the race,” Sellers said. “It is just hard racing and we came up a little short.”

Rounding out the top five were Mike Looney, Trevor Ward and Thomas Scott.

Looney, who hails from Catawba and is a former Late Model Stock Car winner at Martinsville Speedway, said he was pleased with his effort in his fifth start at the track this season.

“We just need a little more short-run speed and a little better turn, a little better drive off,” Looney said. “It is close to a win.”

In the second race, the top nine finishers from the first race were inverted before the green flag fell.

That set the stage for a charge through the field by Sellers, who challenged Aaron Donnelly for the win.

Catching up to Donnelly in the closing five laps, Sellers was able to make the pass on the young driver before he was moved up the track by Donnelly with two laps remaining and surrendered the lead.

Then, on the lap, Sellers made contact with Donnelly in the final turn that continued across the finish line as Donnelly picked up the win by a few feet before hitting the turn one wall.

“Peyton ran me clean,” Donnelly said. “My car started going away the last 15 or 20 laps. He could have jacked me up and probably wrecked me and won the race. I kind of forced the issue. I wanted to get my first win bad.

“That was fun racing Peyton and us not wrecking,” Donnelly said. “I wrecked myself afterwards.”

After the finish, Sellers took the loss in stride.

“(Aaron) drove a good race and just roughed me up harder than I was on him. We wound up second,” Sellers said. “The car is in one piece, and we will make it a little better and come back next. week.”

Rounding out the top five in the caution-free race were Looney, Pembelton and G.R. Waldrop.

In other races:

Nathan Crews picked up his first career win in the 50-lap Limited Sportsman feature taking the checkered flag ahead of Bob Davis and Dusty Garus.

Johnny Layne swept a pair of 15-lap races in the Pure Stock division.

Cameron Goble claimed the victory in the 20-lap Hornet division feature.