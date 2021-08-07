Langley is among a talented group of Late Model 'Young Guns'

SOUTH BOSTON - Racing fans at South Boston Speedway (SBS) have watched a group young, talented NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division drivers make an impact at the 4/10th-mile oval this season.
The young guns: Jacob Borst, Camden Gullie, Landon Pembelton and Carter Langley are all in the top-10 in the track point standings.
Langley, 16, was a frequent visitor to victory lane in Limited Late Model competition before advancing to the track's top competitive series. He scored 11 wins in the support division.
Among the four young drivers, Langley has the least amount of experience racing at SBS.
Despite having raced at the track only once prior to this season, that coming in a Late Model race in 2018, he is in the thick of the chase for a top-five finish in the track point standings.
The Zebulon, N.C. resident occupies seventh place in the point standings. However, he is only five points out of sixth place and 31 points out of fifth place entering the twin 50-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races headlining Saturday night’s Davenport Energy Night event.
Langley has posted three top-five finishes and six top-10s in 11 starts, with a pair of fourth-place showing ranking as his season's best.
That is a solid effort for the young driver who was on the fence about racing at SBS at the start of the season.
“I was really on the iffy side because I came here in 2018 and raced one race and it was hard on me,” Langley said. “I really wasn’t in shape for it.
"I came to South Boston Speedway at the beginning of this year, and it was tough on me to begin with because a lot of tracks don’t have as much grip as this track does. It got even worse throughout the summer.
“I’ve been doing more conditioning,” Langley said. “I’ve figured out now that racing isn’t just getting in the car and working on it at the shop and working on it at the racetrack. It’s about your mental and physical health too.”
Langley said it took some time to adapt to racing at SBS after having raced at several facilities including North Carolina ovals Southern National, Caraway Speedway, Ace Speedway and Carteret County Speedway and South Carolina tracks Myrtle Beach and Dillon, all of which are low-grip tracks.
“South Boston Speedway has the most grip of any track I have ever been to,” Langley said. “It definitely wears you out more than other tracks, but it’s a lot more fun to drive than the rest of the tracks.
"South Boston Speedway doesn’t look too difficult, but it’s more difficult than people think it is. If you come here and race and are successful, I believe you can go anywhere and race and be successful.”
Langley said he feels good about what he has accomplished at SBS this season.
“I feel like this is a good year for us,” he said. “The best-of-the-best racers come to South Boston Speedway, and that’s what we wanted.
"We came to South Boston at the start of the season (bringing) a knife to a gunfight. We really didn’t have enough motor and not enough car until the past two races. We recently got a new car, and I think it’s going to be really good.
“We really weren’t expecting much (at the start of the season),” he said, “but now that we have this new car, I have better expectations for the rest of the season. The feel like the best part of the season is coming.”
Langley said he envisions racing Late Model Stock Cars for the next couple of years.
“Maybe in the future, if I get good enough to do it, I would really like to have a Late Model race team and rent out rides,” Langley said. “I’ve still got a long way to go before I can do that.
"I really like Late Models and I really like working on these cars too. I’ve always liked short tracks. I feel like I could stay here (in Late Models) for the rest of my life if I wanted to.”
Editor's Note: Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway.