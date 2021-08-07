Langley is among a talented group of Late Model 'Young Guns'

That is a solid effort for the young driver who was on the fence about racing at SBS at the start of the season.

“I was really on the iffy side because I came here in 2018 and raced one race and it was hard on me,” Langley said. “I really wasn’t in shape for it.

"I came to South Boston Speedway at the beginning of this year, and it was tough on me to begin with because a lot of tracks don’t have as much grip as this track does. It got even worse throughout the summer.

“I’ve been doing more conditioning,” Langley said. “I’ve figured out now that racing isn’t just getting in the car and working on it at the shop and working on it at the racetrack. It’s about your mental and physical health too.”

Langley said it took some time to adapt to racing at SBS after having raced at several facilities including North Carolina ovals Southern National, Caraway Speedway, Ace Speedway and Carteret County Speedway and South Carolina tracks Myrtle Beach and Dillon, all of which are low-grip tracks.

“South Boston Speedway has the most grip of any track I have ever been to,” Langley said. “It definitely wears you out more than other tracks, but it’s a lot more fun to drive than the rest of the tracks.