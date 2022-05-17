Lapresi takes over reins of Panthers' women's squad

FERRUM—Connor Lapresi has been hired as Ferrum College’s new head womem’s wrestling coach, college athletics officials said in a prepared statement.

Lapresi comes to Ferrum from State University of New York (SUNY)—Cortland , where he served the past year as assistant men’s wrestling coach.

Ferrum added women’s wrestling to its intercollegiate athletics roster during the 2015-2016 academic year.

Lapresi is the program’s sixth head coach.

“I am beyond grateful for the chance to coach the women’s wrestling team at Ferrum,” Lapresi said.

“To be a part of the nation’s fastest growing sport is nothing short of a blessing. With so much support and drive from the athletic department, I can not help but dream big when thinking of the future.”

“I am very excited to have Connor join our staff as our next women’s wrestling coach,” Ferrum College Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.

“Women’s wrestling is becoming one of the fastest growing sports in the collegiate ranks. I believe that Connor’s experience as a coach at the club and college levels, as well as his time as a high level student-athlete, will serve our women’s wrestling program well as we look to compete regionally and nationally.”

At Cortland, Lapresi was responsible for daily practice and lifting schedules, recruiting, and coordinating travel accommodations. He also taught courses in the college’s physical education department and helped coordinate the hosting the New York State Collegiate Tournament, which annually hosts 12 teams and more than 200 wrestlers.

A two-time New York state finalist and 2012 State Champion, Lapresi has grown up competing in Folkstyle as well as both international styles Freestyle and Greco Roman).

Lapresi won a New York Freestyle state title in 2013, then a Greco Roman state title that same year for the triple crown of high school wrestling.

Lapresi has been involved the past eight years as a volunteer assistant coach with Finger Lakes Wrestling Club in Ithaca, N.Y., and he coached at Doughboy Wrestling Club with the women’s and men’s teams from 2020-22.

Lapresi wrestled four years at Cornell University, and was a member of the Big Red’s top-10 ranked wrestling program. He earned his bachelor’s in communications with a minor in business.