You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Last Inning'
0 comments

'Last Inning'

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Franklin County senior baseball players Logan Mason, Colton Kent and Brayden Merrick represented the Eagles in Saturday's the "Last Inning'' at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Eagles head coach Barry Shelton served as a coach for the Red Team which included Mason, Kent and Merrick.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Game On
Franklin Sports

Game On

SALEM — This past spring, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a proverbial perfect game against area high school seniors, resulting in the cancellatio…

+2
Softball Honorees
Franklin Sports

Softball Honorees

Ferrum College softball recruits Autumn Overfelt (first photo) and Kloe Bacon (second photo) and their parents are honored prior to the first …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics