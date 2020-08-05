Brayden Merrick views a pitch but decides not to swing at it.
Brayden Merrick watches as this pitch travels toward the plate and into his hitting zone.
Brayden Merrick makes contact with this pitch and drives it for a base hit.
Brayden Merrick lays off a pitch that crosses the plate at his wrist.
Colton Kent is congratulated by a teammate after he makes a putout at third base to end a defensive inning.
Colton Kent fires a strike from behind the second-base bag in an attempt to complete an infield putout.
Colton Kent avoids getting picked off first by sliding back into the bag.
Logan Mason takes a swing at this pitch.
Logan Mason delivers a strike to the plate during an appearance on the mound for his team.
Logan Mason works an inning on the mound for the Red Team in Saturday's showcase at Salem Memorial Ballpark and retires the side in order.
Logan Mason swings at this pitch in hopes that his effort will result in a hit.
Logan Mason beats the tag by sliding back into first base in front of the umpire.
Franklin County senior baseball players Logan Mason, Colton Kent and Brayden Merrick represented the Eagles in Saturday's the "Last Inning'' at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Eagles head coach Barry Shelton served as a coach for the Red Team which included Mason, Kent and Merrick.
