Late fourth-quarter surge propels Cosby to a six-point win

Cosby outscored Franklin County 16-5 in the fourth quarter for a 59-53 non-district boys varsity basketball victory on the final night of the 2022 McDonald’s Christmas Classic at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

In the opener, Patrick Henry-Roanoke routed Thomas Dale. 64-33.

Franklin County (7-3) suffered its second straight loss and has yet to win a game in the two-year event - the Eagles are 0-4 after falling to Cosby twice and Thomas Dale twice.

The Titans led by two points, 31-29, at intermission after taking the first quarter, 12-9, and dropping the second stanza, 20-19.

The Eagles moved in front, 48-43, after three periods, courtesy of a 19-12 scoring surge.

Franklin County led 50-48 with 4:58 to play and 50-49 with 4:45 showing.

The count was even at 50 with 4:08 remaining, then Cosby took a one-point lead.

The Eagles squared the score at 51 before claiming their last lead, 53-51, with 3:33 to go.

Then, Cosby finished the game with an 8-0 surge; the first two points tied the score at 53.

The deadlock remained intact until the Titans snapped it with 44.8 seconds left.

The spread was four points, 57-53, with 16.1 seconds and 59-53 with 2.4 seconds.

Franklin County made 15 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 20 of 25 (80%) from the free-throw line.

Randy Clark paced the Eagles with 16 points, while Nasir Holland netted 12 and Haven Mullins tallied 10.

Also scoring were Kendal Mattox and Eli Foutz each with five points, Tucker Harvey with three points and Nyzaih McHeimer with two.

Holland, Harvey and Foutz each swished a 3-pointer.

The Eagles committed 18 fouls, but no players fouled out.

Cosby converted 19 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers, and was 15 of 17 (88.2%) from the free-throw line.

Seven players scored for the Titans. one of whom tallied a game-best 17 points, nine of which he totaled by hitting three 3-pointers.

Also scoring were two players each with eight points, two players each with seven points and two players each with six points.

Cosby committed 19 fouls and one player fouled out.​

Franklin County needs one win to match its victory total (8) from last year.

The Eagles traveled to Lynchburg Tuesday for a non-district test against E.C. Glass.

Franklin County's Blue Ridge District opener is Thursday in Moneta against Staunton River.