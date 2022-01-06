Late-game free throws pace Randolph, 58-55

FERRUM - Randolph College claimed its ninth victory of the season, its fourth in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play by edging Ferrum College, 58-55, in a league women's basketball contest at William P. Swartz Gymnasium. Wednesday.

Teniyah Crenshaw made 3 of 4 free-throw tries in the waning seconds for Randolph (9-2, 4-1 ODAC) to break at stalemate at 55.

Crenshaw finished with a team-best 18 points and Yanessa Cabrera tallied 12.

The Panthers led 25-23 at halftime. In the third frame, the WildCats crafted a 29-27 edge that they would push to six 39-33 by the end of the quarter.

Once Randolph seized its third-quarter each, the WildCats never trailed again.

With 2:43 remaining, Randolph led by nine points, 53-44.

But in the final two minutes, Kayla Cabiness swished all three of her 3-point field goal, the last coming with 20.8 seconds showing to complete an 11-2 Ferrum surge that squared the count at 55.

Ferrum (4-8, 2-3 ODAC) had a chance to break that deadlock. After a Cabiness' steal, she drove to the basket for a layup, but the deuce was nullified when she was called for charging.

Cabiness paced the Panthers with 22 points, while Aisha Martin netted 13 and Cameron Hawkins scored 11.

Ferrum dressed eight players and six saw action.

Cabiness, Martin and each played all 40 minutes and Alexis Miller played 38.

Randolph played nine players and was missing three starters.

The Panthers converted 42.9% (21 of 49) of their shots from the field as opposed to the WildCats' 40.7% (24 of 57).

Randolph finished the game with advantages in points in the paint (26-18), points off turnovers (16-9), second chance points (10-7) and bench points (14-2).

Each team grabbed 34 rebounds.

Ferrum totaled 15 assists, eight steals and three blocks to Randolph's seven, five and three.

The two teams committed a combined 26 turnovers: 15 by Ferrum, 11 by Randolph.

The score was tied six times and there were six lead changes.

Randolph's largest lead was 10 points in the fourth quarter, while Ferrum's largest lead was four points in the first quarter.

Ferrum is expected to finish its season with nine players.

Ferrum's next game is Saturday against conference rival Randolph-Macon College. Tip off in Ashland is 4:30 p.m.