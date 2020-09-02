Late Model Stock Cars are returning to FCS

CALLAWAY — The local racing calendar reaches September this weekend with back-to-back nights of action at Franklin County Speedway (FCS).
Saturday’s portion of what is being billed as the Labor Day Classic is highlighted by a 50-lap feature in the X-Cup Challenge Series.
Also on the card are races in the Super Street (30 laps), Chargers (30-lap), Mini Stock (twin 20-laps), Compacts (twin 15-laps) and Stock 4(20 laps).
The first green flag falls at 7 p.m.
Sunday, the action begins an hour earlier at 6 p.m. with the return of the Late Model Stocks featured in a 100-lap event.
Also slated for 100 laps are the Limited Late Models.
Thirty-lap races in the Chargers and Mini Stock divisions are scheduled as are 25-lap events in the Compacts and Any Car classes and a 20-lap Stock 4 race.
Three other cards are planned for September: a third Bowman-Gray Stadium Invasion show on the 12th, a Monster Trucks show on the 19th and the Buster Carroll Memorial on the 26th.
n n n
The COVID-19 pandemic has sent many of the area’s top Late Model Stock Car drivers in search of places to race because a number of facilities have ceased operation or have delayed possible openings.
Series campaigners were seeking seat time to prepare for the annual ValleyStar300 at Martinsville Speedway, but the 2020 edition of that race was recently canceled.
“I don’t know what I’ll do...Trying to find a race track anywhere to race is kind of challenging,’’ veteran campaigner Mike Looney said following his second-place finish in a CARS Tour Late Model Stock event at FCS.
“We’re really disappointed about Martinsville because that’s one of our favorite tracks.’’
Looney has competed periodically at Dominion Raceway in Winchester.
“We’ll find somewhere (to race). There are some other big shows at the end of the year, and I’m sure we’ll hit some of those turkey Thanksgiving) races down south, maybe, toward the end of the year,’’ Looney said.
Looney won the ValleyStar 300 in 2016. Last year, he captured a series championship at Motor Mile Speedway (a track that opted not to open in 2020) and was the national runner-up in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.
