Lawrence, Craig steer Knights to 29-point win

Seniors Evan Lawrence and Ethan Craig combined for 40 points Monday night as Christian Heritage Academy's boys varsity basketball team routed Temple Christian, 70-41, in a Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) contest at home.

Lawrence tallied 12 points in the first half and 10 after intermission to finish with 22 points while Craig netted 16 of his 18 points in the opening 16 minutes of play.

CHA totaled 18 points in the first quarter, 14 in the second, 19 in the third and 19 in the fourth.

The Knights (5-3, 3-1 in the VACA's Southwest District) led by 11 points, 32-21, at halftime and extended their lead to 15 points, 51-36, heading into the final frame, a period they would win 19-5.

Temple Christian (6-9) competed with seven players, all of whom saw action.

CHA, led by head coach Tim Wilson, made 31 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and was 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Also scoring for the Knights were Logan Renick with eight points, Matthew Craighead and Brodey Oakes each with six, Malachi Hoyle with five, Kaleb Young with three and Nick Arrington with two.

Renick swished two 3-pointers, while Hoyle and Young each hit one.

CHA's victory is its second in a row.

The Knights travel to Blacksburg for a match-up against Dayspring Christian Academy Thursday. Tip off is 6 p.m.

Ospreys fall in title game rematch

MONETA - Paced by its play in the second stanza Saturday, Westover Christian Academy of Danville bested Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA), 69-69, in a Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) Southeast District boys varsity basketball contest hosted by the Ospreys.

The contest was the first encounter between the two rivals since last year's state championship game - won by the Ospreys, 40-36, on the Bulldogs' home floor.

Westover (9-4) is the two-time VACA state runner-up.

The Bulldogs trailed by three points, 13-10, after the first quarter, but they were able to erase that deficit by capturing the second stanza, 28-12.

Trailing by 13 points, 38-25, at intermission, SMLCA (6-5, 2-2 in the district) attempted to rally.

The Ospreys won the third period, 16-12, to cut four points off the deficit, 50-41, and they took the final frame, 21-19.

SMLCA's loss overshadowed a 35-point performance by junior Kendrick Davis.

Also scoring in double figures were Don Sandige with 11 points and Cash Gaudio with 10.

Two other players accounted for six points.

SMLCA's next game is Thursday at Temple Christian.

The Ospreys and the Bulldogs meet for a second time Friday in Danville.

TIP INS: SMLCA defeated Westover in Saturday's junior varsity contest, 36-29, while the Bulldogs won the girls varsity match-up, 43-31.

Knights double King's count in triumph

ROANOKE - Christian Heritage Academy doubled King's Christian Academy's scoring output Thursday and bested the Lions, 70-35, in a Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) Southwest District boys varsity basketball match-up.

CHA is 4-3 overall, 2-1 in district play.

With the win, the Knights end a two-game losing streak.

Knights down SWVa. Home School in middle school play

Christian Heritage Academy's (CHA) middle school boys basketball team stayed on course toward an undefeated season Saturday with a 52-33 home-court triumph over Southwest Virginia Home School.

The Knights (10-0, 5-0 in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) Southwest District) crafted a 16-10 lead after the opening quarter and won the second stanza 13-6 to push the spread to 13 points, 29-16, at intermission.

CHA won the third period 12-11 to make the count 41-27, and the Knights secured the victory by taking the final frame, 11-6.

Josiah Bishop and Jude Shelor each netted 11 points for the Conquerors (8-6).

Luke Mason paced the Knights with a game-best 17 points, while Chase Arrington tallied 13 and Jayden Martin totaled 11.

Also scoring were Hayden Craig with six points, Hunter Manning with four, Brooks Cassidy with two and Thomas Hudson with one.

CHA returns to action Thursday against Dayspring Christian Academy.

Tip off in Blacksburg is 5 p.m.