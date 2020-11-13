Layne considers a return to competition at South Boston

While he stepped away from the sport in 2019, he still enjoyed a large degree of success.

“I raced twice and won the Fourth of July race here at South Boston Speedway,” Layne said with a smile.

“That was the only win I really hadn’t gotten since I started racing.”

Layne said he considered returning to the sport this season, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on his plans, as it did with many others.

“I was hoping we were going to get to race here this year,” Layne said during a break in a recent testing session at the track, “but with everything being what it is we’ve raced only three times - all at Orange County Speedway.”

Layne won all three of his starts at the North Carolina oval, his most recent triumph coming on Oct. 24.

One of the interesting aspects of Layne’s success is he is driving the same Nissan 240 race car he has piloted for several years.

“I’ve been racing the same car for six or seven years now,” Layne said.

That may change.