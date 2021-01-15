League champs top Eagles in opener

DALEVILLE—Reigning Blue Ridge District champion Lord Botetourt defeated Franklin County in a league dual wrestling match Wednesday, 44-33.

The contest was the Eagles’ season opener and their first under the coaching guidance of first-year mat leader David Ferguson.

Winning bouts for FCHS were Brady Hazelwood (by forfeit at 106 pounds), Brandon Duncan (by forfeit at 113 pounds), Shane Shepherd (by decision at 126 pounds), Kadin Smith (by forfeit at 132 pounds), Alex Bamberger (by pin at 152 pounds) and Owen Donald (by pin at 285 pounds).

Also, eighth-grader Devin Dillon won an exhibition bout at 120 pounds by pin.

FCHS returns to action Wednesday against Blue Ridge District foes Staunton River and William Fleming.

The tri-match begins at 6 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.