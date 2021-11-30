Lee earns a pair of Blue Ridge individual laurels

Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee, who rushed for a single-season, program-best 1,986 yards, has been named Most Valuable Offensive Back and Offensive Player of the Year in the Blue Ridge District for the 2021 season by a vote of the league’s head football coaches.

Lee, a third-year varsity player, rushed for a single-game, program-best 452 yards in the Eagles’ regular-season finale - a 42-22victory over Blue Ridge District rival Northside. He averaged 181 yards a game.

FCHS started its season with consecutive setbacks to Bassett, Liberty Christian Academy and Hidden Valley, but would even its record at 3-3 after wins over Magna Vista, Staunton River and William Byrd.

The Eagles lost to Salem to fall to 3-4 before squaring their mark for a second time with a win over William Fleming.

At 4-4, FCHS fell to Lord Botetourt in a game that decided the Blue Ridge District championship. The win over Northside evened FCHS’s record for a third time.

The Eagles were one of four league clubs (the others were Lord Botetourt, Northside and Staunton River) to advance to postseason play.