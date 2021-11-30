Lee earns a pair of Blue Ridge individual laurels

Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee, who rushed for a single-season, program-best 1,986 yards, has been named Most Valuable Offensive Back and Offensive Player of the Year in the Blue Ridge District for the 2021 season by a vote of the league’s head football coaches.
Lee, a third-year varsity player, rushed for a single-game, program-best 452 yards in the Eagles’ regular-season finale - a 42-22victory over Blue Ridge District rival Northside. He averaged 181 yards a game.
FCHS started its season with consecutive setbacks to Bassett, Liberty Christian Academy and Hidden Valley, but would even its record at 3-3 after wins over Magna Vista, Staunton River and William Byrd.
The Eagles lost to Salem to fall to 3-4 before squaring their mark for a second time with a win over William Fleming.
At 4-4, FCHS fell to Lord Botetourt in a game that decided the Blue Ridge District championship. The win over Northside evened FCHS’s record for a third time.
The Eagles were one of four league clubs (the others were Lord Botetourt, Northside and Staunton River) to advance to postseason play.
In Class 6 Region A, they were seeded seventh in an eight-team field. In the quarterfinals, they lost to No. 2 seed Western Branch, which played for the regional championship following wins over the Eagles and No. 3 seed Manchester.
Northside and Staunton River each lost in the Class 3 Region D quarterfinals, while Lord Botetourt lost to Abingdon in the Class 3 Region D championship game.
Lord Botetourt’s Hunter McLain was voted Most Valuable Offensive Lineman, while teammates Joey Isaacs (Most Valuable Defensive Back, Defensive Player of the Year) and Daniel Smith (Most Valuable Defensive Lineman) garnered individual accolades.
Staunton River head coach Shaun Leonard was chosen Coach of the Year.
Below are the first and second-team selections by position with FCHS’s honorees in bold.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
CENTER - John Luther Boothe, Lord Botetourt
LINE - Hunter McLain, Lord Botetourt; Eli Davis, Franklin County; Hunter Richards, William Byrd; Mark Desir, Northside
TIGHT END - Gunner Givens, Lord Botetourt
RECEIVER - Cameron Abshire, Northside; KJ Bratton, Lord Botetourt; Nasir Holland, Franklin County
RUNNING BACK - Jahylen Lee, Franklin County; Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt; Nahshon Bonds, William Fleming
QUARTERBACK - Sidney Webb, Northside; DaShawn Lewis, William Fleming
KICKER - Bryson Harvey, Lord Botetourt
KICK RETURNER - Joey Isaacs, Lord Botetourt
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
LINE - Daniel Smith, Lord Botetourt; Hunter McLain, Lord Botetourt; Hunter Richards, William Byrd
ENDS - Elijah Witcher, Franklin County; Gunner Givens, Lord Botetourt
LINEBACKERS - Haven Mullins, Franklin County; Azariah Smith, Franklin County; Bryce Harrison, Lord Botetourt; Trais Oliver, Northside; Dustin Richards, William Byrd; Jacob Henderson, William Fleming
BACKS - Joey Isaacs, Lord Botetourt; Jamerise Holland, Franklin County; Landon Saul, Northside, Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt
PUNTER - Eli Foutz, Franklin County; Bryson Harvey, Lord Botetourt
PUNT RETURNER - Cameron Abshire, Northside
ALL-PURPOSE - Tucker Brookman, Lord Botetourt
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
CENTER - Tristan Adams, Franklin County
LINE - John Turner, Franklin County; DJ Toliver, Lord Botetourt; Dylan Miller, Staunton River; Dustin Richards, William Byrd
TIGHT END - Elijah Witcher, Franklin County
RECEIVER - Jacob Henderson, William Fleming; Louis English, William Fleming; Lucas Overstreet, Staunton River
RUNNING BACK - Jai’Lin Martin, Staunton River; Peyton Fuchs, William Byrd; Jerel Rhodes, Northside
QUARTERBACK - Eli Foutz, Franklin County
KICKER - Jey Peterson, Northside
KICK RETURNER - Jahylen Lee, Franklin County
ALL-PURPOSE - Cameron Abshire, Northside
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
LINE - Mark Desir, Northside; John Farmer, Northside; Jacob Lugar, Staunton River; Jamie Penn, William Fleming
ENDS - Dylan Dampeer, Northside; Lucas Overstreet, Staunton River
LINEBACKERS - Nathan Funk, Northside; Austin Powell, Staunton River; Drew Gilbert, Lord Botetourt; Jelani Johns, William Fleming; John Kiker, William Byrd