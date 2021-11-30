 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee earns a pair of Blue Ridge individual laurels
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Lee earns a pair of Blue Ridge individual laurels

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lee earns a pair of Blue Ridge individual laurels

Franklin County junior running back breaks away from the pursuit if Northside defenders during the second half of the Eagles' 42-22  Blue Ridge District victory over the Vikings in the 2021 regular-season finale for both clubs at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee, who rushed for a single-season, program-best 1,986 yards, has been named Most Valuable Offensive Back and Offensive Player of the Year in the Blue Ridge District for the 2021 season by a vote of the league’s head football coaches.

Lee, a third-year varsity player, rushed for a single-game, program-best 452 yards in the Eagles’ regular-season finale - a 42-22victory over Blue Ridge District rival Northside. He averaged 181 yards a game.

FCHS started its season with consecutive setbacks to Bassett, Liberty Christian Academy and Hidden Valley, but would even its record at 3-3 after wins over Magna Vista, Staunton River and William Byrd.

The Eagles lost to Salem to fall to 3-4 before squaring their mark for a second time with a win over William Fleming.

At 4-4, FCHS fell to Lord Botetourt in a game that decided the Blue Ridge District championship.  The win over Northside evened FCHS’s record for a third time.

The Eagles were one of four league clubs (the others were Lord Botetourt, Northside and Staunton River) to advance to postseason play. 

In Class 6 Region A, they were seeded seventh in an eight-team field. In the quarterfinals, they lost to No. 2 seed Western Branch, which played for the regional championship following wins over the Eagles and No. 3 seed Manchester.

Northside and Staunton River each lost in the Class 3 Region D quarterfinals, while Lord Botetourt lost to Abingdon in the Class 3 Region D championship game.

Lord Botetourt’s Hunter McLain was voted Most Valuable Offensive Lineman, while teammates Joey Isaacs (Most Valuable Defensive Back, Defensive Player of the Year) and Daniel Smith (Most Valuable Defensive Lineman) garnered individual accolades.

Staunton River head coach Shaun Leonard was chosen Coach of the Year.

Below are the first and second-team selections by position with FCHS’s honorees in bold.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

CENTER - John Luther Boothe, Lord Botetourt

LINE - Hunter McLain, Lord Botetourt; Eli Davis, Franklin County; Hunter Richards, William Byrd; Mark Desir, Northside

TIGHT END - Gunner Givens, Lord Botetourt

RECEIVER - Cameron Abshire, Northside; KJ Bratton, Lord Botetourt; Nasir Holland, Franklin County

RUNNING BACK -  Jahylen Lee, Franklin County;  Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt; Nahshon Bonds, William Fleming

QUARTERBACK - Sidney Webb, Northside; DaShawn Lewis, William Fleming

KICKER - Bryson Harvey, Lord Botetourt

KICK RETURNER - Joey Isaacs, Lord Botetourt

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

LINE - Daniel Smith, Lord Botetourt; Hunter McLain, Lord Botetourt; Hunter Richards, William Byrd

ENDS - Elijah Witcher, Franklin County; Gunner Givens, Lord Botetourt

LINEBACKERS - Haven Mullins, Franklin County; Azariah Smith, Franklin County; Bryce Harrison, Lord Botetourt; Trais Oliver, Northside; Dustin Richards, William Byrd; Jacob Henderson, William Fleming

BACKS - Joey Isaacs, Lord Botetourt; Jamerise Holland, Franklin County; Landon Saul, Northside, Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt

PUNTER - Eli Foutz, Franklin County; Bryson Harvey, Lord Botetourt

PUNT RETURNER - Cameron Abshire, Northside

ALL-PURPOSE - Tucker Brookman, Lord Botetourt

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

CENTER - Tristan Adams, Franklin County

LINE - John Turner, Franklin County; DJ Toliver, Lord Botetourt; Dylan Miller, Staunton River; Dustin Richards, William Byrd

TIGHT END - Elijah Witcher, Franklin County

RECEIVER -  Jacob Henderson, William Fleming; Louis English, William Fleming; Lucas Overstreet, Staunton River

RUNNING BACK - Jai’Lin Martin, Staunton River; Peyton Fuchs, William Byrd; Jerel Rhodes, Northside

QUARTERBACK - Eli Foutz, Franklin County

KICKER - Jey Peterson, Northside

KICK RETURNER - Jahylen Lee, Franklin County

ALL-PURPOSE - Cameron Abshire, Northside

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

LINE - Mark Desir, Northside; John Farmer, Northside; Jacob Lugar, Staunton River; Jamie Penn, William Fleming

ENDS - Dylan Dampeer, Northside; Lucas Overstreet, Staunton River

LINEBACKERS - Nathan Funk, Northside; Austin Powell, Staunton River; Drew Gilbert, Lord Botetourt; Jelani Johns, William Fleming; John Kiker, William Byrd

BACKS - Ja’ziem Hart, Franklin County; Louis English, William Fleming; Cameron Abshire, Northside; Brady Barns, Staunton River

PUNTER - Dustin Richards, William Byrd

PUNT RETURNER - Cade Lang, Lord Botetourt

ALL-PURPOSE - Nathan Funk, Northside

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

8-POINTER
Sports News

8-POINTER

  • Updated

Josh Boyd of Ferrum poses with his son, Joshua Boyd Jr., and the 8-point buck he recently harvested.

A VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES
Sports News

A VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES

  • Updated

With a group of players by his side, Ferrum College offensive coordinator Luke Summers watches the action unfold during the second half of the…

BFMS WINS ON THE MAT
Sports News

BFMS WINS ON THE MAT

  • Updated

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's  Colton McGuire works his way out of a predicament on the mat during Tuesday's Roanoke Valley Middle School …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics