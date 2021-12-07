 Skip to main content
Lee, Mullins garner All-Region A laurels
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Lee, Mullins garner All-Region A laurels

  Updated
Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee and sophomore linebacker Haven Mullins have earned second-team Class 6 All-Region A accolades for the 2021season by a vote of the region’s head football coaches.

Lee, a third-year varsity player, rushed for a single-season, program-best 1,986 yards this season, including a single-game, program-best 452 yards in the Eagles’ 42-22 victory over Blue Ridge District rival Northside in their regular-season finale at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Field.

Earlier, Lee was voted Most Valuable Offensive Back and Offensive Player of the Year in the Blue Ridge District, and he garnered first-team accolades.

Also, Lee earned second-team, all-district laurels as a kick returnman.

Mullins was voted first-team All-Blue Ridge District. He was one of six linebackers selected to the first team.

The Eagles finished 5-6 and advanced to the eight-team Class 6 Region A playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

FCHS ended its season with a loss to No. 2 seed Western Branch.

Earning top individual accolades were quarterback Ethan Vasko of Oscar Smith (Offensive Player of the Year), lineman Caleb Jones of Oscar Smith (Defensive Player of the Year) and Chris Scott of Oscar Smith (Coach of the Year).

Oscar Smith, which captured the Region A championship, plays for the Class 6 state title this weekend.

Besides Oscar Smith, players from Manchester, Landstown, Cosby Western Branch and Thomas Dale garnered first-team laurels.

First-team honorees are eligible for All-State recognition.

Besides FCHS, players from Thomas Dale, James River-Midlothian, Ocean Lakes, Oscar Smith, Floyd E. Kellam, Manchester, Western Branch and Cosby comprise the second team.

1ST TEAM CLASS 6 REGION A

QUARTERBACK: Ethan Vasko, Oscar Smith

CENTER: Maarten Woudsma, Oscar Smith

OFFFENSIVE LINEMEN: Nolan Griles, Manchester; Isaiah Montgomery, Landstown; Keyshawn Claiborne, Cosby

RUNNING BACKS: Ramon Brown, Manchester; Shimique Blizzard, Western Branch; Kevon King, Oscar Smith

RECEIVERS: Tyee Stephens, Manchester; Paul Billups Jr., Western Branch; Amonte Jones, Oscar Smith

TIGHT END: Troy Johnson, Oscar Smith

KICKER: Gary Parker, Oscar Smith

KICK RETURNMAN: Eric Smith, Manchester

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER OFFENSE: Jamari Knox, Oscar Smith

DEFENSIVE LIINEMEN: Malichi Madison, Thomas Dale; Caleb Jones, Oscar Smith; Cincere Quarterman, Oscar Smith

DEFENSIVE ENDS: Makai Byerson, Manchester; Kelvon Bethea, Oscar Smith

LINEBACKERS: Anthony Brunelli, Manchester; Maddox Lee, Thomas Dale; Desmond Cook, Western Branch; Kameron Johnson, Oscar Smith

DEFENSIVE BACKS: Cam Sturdifen, Manchester; Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale; Jordan Hall, Ocean Lakes; Sherrod Covil, Oscar Smith

PUNTER: Ethan Minter, Thomas Dale

PUNT RETURNMAN: Jamari Knox, Oscar Smith

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER DEFENSE: Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ethan Vasko, Oscar Smith

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caleb Jones, Oscar Smith

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Scott, Oscar Smith

2ND TEAM CLASS 6 REGION A

QUARTERBACK: Ethan Minter, Thomas Dale

CENTER: Tyler Leinberger, Thomas Dale 

OFFFENSIVE LINEMEN: Chase Asslet,Thomas Dale; William Dixon, James River-Midlothian; Hunter Dinsmoor, Ocean Lakes; Tajh Boyd, Oscar Smith

RUNNING BACKS: Jahylen Lee, Franklin County; Brandon Rose, Thomas Dale; DJ James, Ocean Lakes

RECEIVERS: Kyon Turner, Thomas Dale; Chris Seward, James River-Midlothian; Xavier Lewis, Oscar Smith

TIGHT END: Gavin Macdonald, Floyd E. Kellam

KICKER: Jon Davis, Manchester; Leo Low, Ocean Lakes

KICK RETURNMAN: Kyon Turner, Thomas Dale; Jamari Knox, Oscar Smith

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER OFFENSE: Eric Smith, Manchester

DEFENSIVE LIINEMEN: Charles Cavallaro, James River-Midlothian; Brian Auston, Western Branch; Keyshawn Claiborne, Cosby

DEFENSIVE ENDS: Brandan Cammarasana, Thomas Dale; Jaden Tucker, Western Branch

LINEBACKERS: Haven Mullins, Franklin County; CJ Milazzo, Thomas Dale; Eli Mayo, James River Midlothian; Jaheel Culbreath

DEFENSIVE BACKS: CJ Fraser, Western Branch; Paul Billups Jr., Western Branch; Garrett Fletcher, Floyd E. Kellam, Asaad Brown, Oscar Smith

PUNTER: Trevor Doan, Floyd E. Kellam

PUNT RETURNMAN: Paul Billups Jr., Western Branch

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER DEFENSE: Colby Scioscia, James River Midlothian

BREAKDOWN BY CLASS - 1ST TEAM: 17 Seniors, 9 Juniors, 5 Sophomores; 2ND TEAM: 17 Seniors, 13 Juniors, 4 Sophomores​

