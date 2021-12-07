Lee, Mullins garner All-Region A laurels

Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee and sophomore linebacker Haven Mullins have earned second-team Class 6 All-Region A accolades for the 2021season by a vote of the region’s head football coaches.

Lee, a third-year varsity player, rushed for a single-season, program-best 1,986 yards this season, including a single-game, program-best 452 yards in the Eagles’ 42-22 victory over Blue Ridge District rival Northside in their regular-season finale at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Field.

Earlier, Lee was voted Most Valuable Offensive Back and Offensive Player of the Year in the Blue Ridge District, and he garnered first-team accolades.

Also, Lee earned second-team, all-district laurels as a kick returnman.

Mullins was voted first-team All-Blue Ridge District. He was one of six linebackers selected to the first team.

The Eagles finished 5-6 and advanced to the eight-team Class 6 Region A playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

FCHS ended its season with a loss to No. 2 seed Western Branch.