Lee, Mullins garner All-Region A laurels

Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee and sophomore linebacker Haven Mullins have earned second-team Class 6 All-Region A accolades for the 2021season by a vote of the region’s head football coaches.
Lee, a third-year varsity player, rushed for a single-season, program-best 1,986 yards this season, including a single-game, program-best 452 yards in the Eagles’ 42-22 victory over Blue Ridge District rival Northside in their regular-season finale at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Field.
Earlier, Lee was voted Most Valuable Offensive Back and Offensive Player of the Year in the Blue Ridge District, and he garnered first-team accolades.
Also, Lee earned second-team, all-district laurels as a kick returnman.
Mullins was voted first-team All-Blue Ridge District. He was one of six linebackers selected to the first team.
The Eagles finished 5-6 and advanced to the eight-team Class 6 Region A playoffs as the No. 7 seed.
FCHS ended its season with a loss to No. 2 seed Western Branch.
Earning top individual accolades were quarterback Ethan Vasko of Oscar Smith (Offensive Player of the Year), lineman Caleb Jones of Oscar Smith (Defensive Player of the Year) and Chris Scott of Oscar Smith (Coach of the Year).
Oscar Smith, which captured the Region A championship, plays for the Class 6 state title this weekend.
Besides Oscar Smith, players from Manchester, Landstown, Cosby Western Branch and Thomas Dale garnered first-team laurels.
First-team honorees are eligible for All-State recognition.
Besides FCHS, players from Thomas Dale, James River-Midlothian, Ocean Lakes, Oscar Smith, Floyd E. Kellam, Manchester, Western Branch and Cosby comprise the second team.
1ST TEAM CLASS 6 REGION A
QUARTERBACK: Ethan Vasko, Oscar Smith
CENTER: Maarten Woudsma, Oscar Smith
OFFFENSIVE LINEMEN: Nolan Griles, Manchester; Isaiah Montgomery, Landstown; Keyshawn Claiborne, Cosby
RUNNING BACKS: Ramon Brown, Manchester; Shimique Blizzard, Western Branch; Kevon King, Oscar Smith
RECEIVERS: Tyee Stephens, Manchester; Paul Billups Jr., Western Branch; Amonte Jones, Oscar Smith
TIGHT END: Troy Johnson, Oscar Smith
KICKER: Gary Parker, Oscar Smith
KICK RETURNMAN: Eric Smith, Manchester
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER OFFENSE: Jamari Knox, Oscar Smith
DEFENSIVE LIINEMEN: Malichi Madison, Thomas Dale; Caleb Jones, Oscar Smith; Cincere Quarterman, Oscar Smith
DEFENSIVE ENDS: Makai Byerson, Manchester; Kelvon Bethea, Oscar Smith
LINEBACKERS: Anthony Brunelli, Manchester; Maddox Lee, Thomas Dale; Desmond Cook, Western Branch; Kameron Johnson, Oscar Smith
DEFENSIVE BACKS: Cam Sturdifen, Manchester; Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale; Jordan Hall, Ocean Lakes; Sherrod Covil, Oscar Smith
PUNTER: Ethan Minter, Thomas Dale
PUNT RETURNMAN: Jamari Knox, Oscar Smith
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER DEFENSE: Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ethan Vasko, Oscar Smith
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caleb Jones, Oscar Smith
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Scott, Oscar Smith
2ND TEAM CLASS 6 REGION A
QUARTERBACK: Ethan Minter, Thomas Dale
CENTER: Tyler Leinberger, Thomas Dale
OFFFENSIVE LINEMEN: Chase Asslet,Thomas Dale; William Dixon, James River-Midlothian; Hunter Dinsmoor, Ocean Lakes; Tajh Boyd, Oscar Smith
RUNNING BACKS: Jahylen Lee, Franklin County; Brandon Rose, Thomas Dale; DJ James, Ocean Lakes
RECEIVERS: Kyon Turner, Thomas Dale; Chris Seward, James River-Midlothian; Xavier Lewis, Oscar Smith
TIGHT END: Gavin Macdonald, Floyd E. Kellam
KICKER: Jon Davis, Manchester; Leo Low, Ocean Lakes
KICK RETURNMAN: Kyon Turner, Thomas Dale; Jamari Knox, Oscar Smith
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER OFFENSE: Eric Smith, Manchester
DEFENSIVE LIINEMEN: Charles Cavallaro, James River-Midlothian; Brian Auston, Western Branch; Keyshawn Claiborne, Cosby
DEFENSIVE ENDS: Brandan Cammarasana, Thomas Dale; Jaden Tucker, Western Branch
LINEBACKERS: Haven Mullins, Franklin County; CJ Milazzo, Thomas Dale; Eli Mayo, James River Midlothian; Jaheel Culbreath
DEFENSIVE BACKS: CJ Fraser, Western Branch; Paul Billups Jr., Western Branch; Garrett Fletcher, Floyd E. Kellam, Asaad Brown, Oscar Smith
PUNTER: Trevor Doan, Floyd E. Kellam
PUNT RETURNMAN: Paul Billups Jr., Western Branch
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER DEFENSE: Colby Scioscia, James River Midlothian
BREAKDOWN BY CLASS - 1ST TEAM: 17 Seniors, 9 Juniors, 5 Sophomores; 2ND TEAM: 17 Seniors, 13 Juniors, 4 Sophomores