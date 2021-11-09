Lee rushes through, over and around Northside

It took three plays from scrimmage for Northside to produce a 15-0 advantage in its Blue Ridge District football match-up against Franklin County Friday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
From that point, the Eagles tallied 42 of the game’s next 49 points to erase that deficit and claim a 42-22 victory over the Vikings (4-6, 3-2 in the Blue Ridge District) in the regular-season finale for both clubs.
With the win, FCHS (5-5, 4-1) squares its overall record and earns a second-place league finish, one game behind champion Lord Botetourt, which was undefeated (5-0) in district play.
Junior running back Jahylen Lee steered the Eagles to the victory by accumulating a single-game, school-record best 452 rushing yards on 41 carries.
Lee scored five TDs, rushed for 16 of the Eagles’ 23 first downs and totaled 10 rushes of 20 yards or more.
The previous single-game rushing standard of 310 yards was established by Jayron Smith in a 2019 non-district victory over Hidden Valley at Roanoke’s Dwight Bogle Stadium.
With the win, FCHS improves its record in regular-season finales to 26-45-1.
With a single-season best 1,795 rushing yards, Lee is 205 yards shy of the 2,000-yard milestone.
Northside quarterback Sydney Webb, who completed 11 of 26 passes for 325 yards, scored the Vikings’ first TD on a nine-yard run, then he hit Lawrence Cole with a 77-yard scoring strike.
Lee responded with scoring runs of 24 and 6 yards as FCHS cut the deficit to one point, 15-14, in the second stanza.
Just before intermission, Webb completed a 25-yard scoring toss to Cameron Abshire.
With the count 22-14, the Eagles produced a game-deciding, 28-point scoring surge in the second half, tallying 14 points in the third period and 14 in the final frame.
Lee found the end zone on runs covering 49, 5 and 53 yards and quarterback Eli Foutz completed a TD pass to Nasir Holland.
FCHS ran 77 plays from scrimmage to 41 for Northside.
The Eagles produced a single-game, program-best 632 rushing yards on 68 plays and 68 more on nine passing calls for a single-game, program-best 700 yards of offense.
Foutz rushed for 105 yards on 11 totes, while Royce Pierson carried seven times for 28 yards and J-Shaun Rigney accumulated 34 yards on three carries.
FCHS did commit three turnovers—two fumbles and an interception—and was penalized 10 times for 120 yards.
Northside, which gained 368 yards on 41 plays, fumbled once and was flagged seven times for 44 yards.