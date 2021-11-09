Lee rushes through, over and around Northside

Northside quarterback Sydney Webb, who completed 11 of 26 passes for 325 yards, scored the Vikings’ first TD on a nine-yard run, then he hit Lawrence Cole with a 77-yard scoring strike.

Lee responded with scoring runs of 24 and 6 yards as FCHS cut the deficit to one point, 15-14, in the second stanza.

Just before intermission, Webb completed a 25-yard scoring toss to Cameron Abshire.

With the count 22-14, the Eagles produced a game-deciding, 28-point scoring surge in the second half, tallying 14 points in the third period and 14 in the final frame.

Lee found the end zone on runs covering 49, 5 and 53 yards and quarterback Eli Foutz completed a TD pass to Nasir Holland.

FCHS ran 77 plays from scrimmage to 41 for Northside.

The Eagles produced a single-game, program-best 632 rushing yards on 68 plays and 68 more on nine passing calls for a single-game, program-best 700 yards of offense.

Foutz rushed for 105 yards on 11 totes, while Royce Pierson carried seven times for 28 yards and J-Shaun Rigney accumulated 34 yards on three carries.

FCHS did commit three turnovers—two fumbles and an interception—and was penalized 10 times for 120 yards.