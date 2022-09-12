Liberty Christian scoring surge stops Eagles, 34-14

Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) scored 27 unanswered points in the final three quarters Friday to defeat Franklin County, 34-14, in a non-district contest at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Bulldogs (3-0), last year’s Class 3 state runner-up, overcame a 14-7 deficit with their surge of points – 14 in the second stanza, seven in the third period and six in the fourth frame.

The Eagles (1-2) suffered their second straight setback, both at home. In the past two weeks, they’ve lost by a point to Salem, a Class 4 state semifinalist last year, and to LCA.

The Eagles opted to attack primarily through the air. Quarterback Eli Foutz was 11 of 21 for 194 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He absorbed several sacks.

Foutz had the ball in his hands for 29 plays. Because of the multiple sacks, he finished the game with minus 34 yards rushing.

“We did know that (Foutz) is a proficient passer and that (Franklin County) had some real good skill guys,’’ LCA head coach Frank Rocco said. “They ran the ball pretty well too. They are a complete football team.’’

“It’s a dog fight in this part of the state because everybody seems to have a good football team.

“Franklin County is a very good football team and they are going to win a lof of games this year,’’ Rocco said.

To date, LCA has blanked Magna Vista, scored 35 on Bassett and tallied 34 on the Eagles.

“They are a good football program. They played for a state title for a reson last year,’’ Edwards said.

The Bulldogs started their scoring surge with a 3-yard TD run to square the count at 14.

LCA broke the deadlock with a 21-yard scoring strike on the last play of the first half.

In fact, the Bulldogs tallied two TDs in the closing 1:17 of the opening half.

On their first defensive series of the second half, LCA intercepted a pass from Foutz with the Eagles in punt formation.

The interception was returned for a score that gave the Bulldogs a 28-14 edge.

LCA closed the scoring with 8:04 remaining in the game, courtesy of a seven-yard TD run.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 17-yard TD run.

With 1:06 left in the quarter, Foutz completed a 73-yard scoring strike to Nasir Holland, but the Eagles’ extra-point try was missed, leaving the count at 7-6.

In the second quarter, Franklin County took its lone lead of the game, 14-7, when Foutz found the end zone from one yard and Jaemon King completed a 2-point conversion pass to Ian England.

The Eagles ran 15 more plays from scrimmage (60-45) and accumulated 288 offensive yards to 281.

Neither team lost a fumble.

England caught seven passes forn 82 yards and Holland hauled in three passes for 104.

King intercepted a pass for the Eagles in the end zone during the second quarter and nine defenders registered multiple tackles.

Jahylen Lee carried 26 times for 90 yards.

​LCA defeated the Eagles (1-2) in the junior varsity contest, 28-6, played Thursday in Lynchburg.