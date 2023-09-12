LYNCHBURG -- Liberty Christian Academy scored the game's first 21 points, then tallied an additional 21 points in the second stanza for a 49-6 non-district varsity football victory over Franklin County Friday night.

The Bulldogs (2-0) christened their new, on-campus stadium with the victory.

In suffering their second straight loss, the Eagles (1-2) surrendered more than 40 points to their opponent for the second week in a row.

Gideon Davidson rushed for five touchdowns - all in the first half - for the Bulldogs.

Davidson, a junior who plans to continue his football career at Clemson (S.C.) University, scored four rushing touchdowns on runs covering 13, 20, 20 and 48 yards and one on a 55-yard punt return. He finished with 132 yards rushing on nine carries.

Also, the Bulldogs scored twice via passes covering 16 and 20 yards.

Liberty Christian employed two quarterbacks and each threw a touchdown pass.

The Eagles scored their lone points in the first quarter when junior receiver David Kasey caught an 84-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Winston Davenport.

Davenport was 6 of 12 passing for 118 yards.

Kasey caught three passes for 97 yards.

Liberty Christian's victory is its fifth in a five-game series.

The Eagles end a stretch of three straight road games with the loss.

Friday, Franklin County entertains Magna Vista (2-0) in its 2023 home opener.

Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 7 p.m.