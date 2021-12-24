 Skip to main content
WRESTLING

Local, area competitors hit the mat in Christmas Clash

Local, area competitors hit the mat in Christmas Clash

These two young wrestlers battle to advance in their weight class during Saturday's annual Franklin County Christmas Clash at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County’s youth wrestling program staged the annual Christmas Clash Saturday at Samuel M Hawkins-Central Gymnasium and the team had several place winners.

Claiming top honors were Jaxon Correa (grades K-2, 47-51 pounds); Madelyn Turner (girls grades K-2, 51-59 pounds); Zachary Leftwich (grades 3-5, 125-148 pounds); Caleb Likens (grades 6-8, 96-102 pounds); and Kaden Altice (grades 6-8, 119-125 pounds).

Capturning second were Madelyn Turner (grades K-2, 51-53 pounds); Jacob Correa (grades K-2, 66-74 pounds); Cataleyah Likens (girls K-2, 51-59 pounds); Kamryn Via (6-8, 89-96 pounds); Tyler Harden (grades 6-8, 96-102 pounds); Jesse Saunders (grades 6-8, 114-119 pounds); Joshua Blankenship (grades 6-8, 119-125 pounds); Colton McGuire (grades 6-8, 132-138 pounds); and Jaimere Hayes (grades 6-8, 147-186 pounds).

Placing third were Coleton Meadors (grades K-2, 37-45 pounds, grades 3-5, 43-51 pounds); Tanner Brumfield (grades K-2, 45-46 pounds); Leeam Negron (grades K-2, 53-56 pounds); Cataleyah Likens (grades 3-5, 55-59 pounds); Cooper Kendall (grades 3-5, 62-67 pounds); Kevin Harvey (grades 3-5, 67-75 pounds); Xander Carter (grades 3-5, 125-148 pounds); Jayson Correa (grades 6-8, 114-119 pounds); Jesse Saunders (grades 6-8, 110-117 pounds); and Richard Hopkins (grades 6-8, 114-117 pounds);

Taking fourth were Rocco Herin (grades K-2, 53-56 pounds); Jax Thomas (grades K-2, 62-62 pounds); Leeam Negron (grades 3-5, 55-59 pounds); Cooper Kendall (grades 3-5, 62-66 pounds); Logan Angle (grades 6-8; 106-112 pounds); and Gary English (grades 6-8, 110-117 pounds).

Finishing fifth were Dakota White (grades 3-5, 84-89 pounds) and Ryan Hedges (grades 6-8, 81-84 pounds).

In sixth was Kevin Harvey (grades 6-8, 74-79 pounds).

Here are the results from other local teams.

Benjamin Franklin Middle SchooL Ryan Hedges (grades 6-8, 81-84 pounds, fifth place),  Kamryn Via (grades 6-8, 89-96 pounds, second place) and Tyler Harden (grades 6-8, 96-102 pounds, second place).

Smith Mountain Lake Wrestling: Boone Lloyd (grades K-2, 37-45 pounds, 2nd place),  Kamden Wilhelm (grades K-2, 37-45 pounds, fourth place), Brody Bauer (grades K-2 45-46 pounds, fourth place).

SML-RAW: Heath Muns (grades K-2, 51-53 pounds, fourth place).

Blue Ridge Wrestling Club: Walker Manbeck (grades K-2, 45-46 pounds, fifth place), Nolan Erickson (grades K-2, 47-51 pounds, third place), Brooks Oliver (grades K-2, 51-53 pounds, third place).

