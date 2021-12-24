Local, area competitors hit the mat in Christmas Clash

Franklin County’s youth wrestling program staged the annual Christmas Clash Saturday at Samuel M Hawkins-Central Gymnasium and the team had several place winners.

Claiming top honors were Jaxon Correa (grades K-2, 47-51 pounds); Madelyn Turner (girls grades K-2, 51-59 pounds); Zachary Leftwich (grades 3-5, 125-148 pounds); Caleb Likens (grades 6-8, 96-102 pounds); and Kaden Altice (grades 6-8, 119-125 pounds).

Capturning second were Madelyn Turner (grades K-2, 51-53 pounds); Jacob Correa (grades K-2, 66-74 pounds); Cataleyah Likens (girls K-2, 51-59 pounds); Kamryn Via (6-8, 89-96 pounds); Tyler Harden (grades 6-8, 96-102 pounds); Jesse Saunders (grades 6-8, 114-119 pounds); Joshua Blankenship (grades 6-8, 119-125 pounds); Colton McGuire (grades 6-8, 132-138 pounds); and Jaimere Hayes (grades 6-8, 147-186 pounds).

Placing third were Coleton Meadors (grades K-2, 37-45 pounds, grades 3-5, 43-51 pounds); Tanner Brumfield (grades K-2, 45-46 pounds); Leeam Negron (grades K-2, 53-56 pounds); Cataleyah Likens (grades 3-5, 55-59 pounds); Cooper Kendall (grades 3-5, 62-67 pounds); Kevin Harvey (grades 3-5, 67-75 pounds); Xander Carter (grades 3-5, 125-148 pounds); Jayson Correa (grades 6-8, 114-119 pounds); Jesse Saunders (grades 6-8, 110-117 pounds); and Richard Hopkins (grades 6-8, 114-117 pounds);

Taking fourth were Rocco Herin (grades K-2, 53-56 pounds); Jax Thomas (grades K-2, 62-62 pounds); Leeam Negron (grades 3-5, 55-59 pounds); Cooper Kendall (grades 3-5, 62-66 pounds); Logan Angle (grades 6-8; 106-112 pounds); and Gary English (grades 6-8, 110-117 pounds).

Finishing fifth were Dakota White (grades 3-5, 84-89 pounds) and Ryan Hedges (grades 6-8, 81-84 pounds).

In sixth was Kevin Harvey (grades 6-8, 74-79 pounds).

Here are the results from other local teams.

Benjamin Franklin Middle SchooL Ryan Hedges (grades 6-8, 81-84 pounds, fifth place), Kamryn Via (grades 6-8, 89-96 pounds, second place) and Tyler Harden (grades 6-8, 96-102 pounds, second place).

Smith Mountain Lake Wrestling: Boone Lloyd (grades K-2, 37-45 pounds, 2nd place), Kamden Wilhelm (grades K-2, 37-45 pounds, fourth place), Brody Bauer (grades K-2 45-46 pounds, fourth place).

SML-RAW: Heath Muns (grades K-2, 51-53 pounds, fourth place).

Blue Ridge Wrestling Club: Walker Manbeck (grades K-2, 45-46 pounds, fifth place), Nolan Erickson (grades K-2, 47-51 pounds, third place), Brooks Oliver (grades K-2, 51-53 pounds, third place).