RICHMOND — USA Track and Field hosted its awards ceremony for 2021 and 2022 athletes of the year Sunday at the University of Richmond alumni center.

The ceremony was not held in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Lucas King of Rocky Mount, a seventh grader at Christian Heritage Academy, won 2021 athlete of the year for 11-12 boys for cross country.

Other local winners were Nathan Atchue (U20), a senior at Franklin County who has committed to the University of Tennessee. and David Angell (masters), who competed in high school at Franklin County and in college at Roanoke College.

Also, USA women’s marathon record holder Keira D’Amato was honored at the ceremony.

Region A doubleheader

is FridayFranklin County’s girls and boys varsity basketball teams open play in the Class 6 Region A tournaments Friday night at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

A doubleheader begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Eagles girls squad facing Cosby.

The second game matches the Eagles boys squad taking on Thomas Dale, coached by former Franklin County head coach Keyode Rogers.

Thomas Dale edged Franklin County, 51-50, in the Eagles’ first game in the 2022 McDonald’s Christmas Classic at Hawkins Gym in December.

For ticket information, call the Franklin County Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

Knott wins Region A championshipFranklin County wrestler Robbie Knott has captured the 2023 Class 6 Region A individual championship in the 150-pound weight class.

With his victory, Knott qualifies for the Class 6 state tournament a claims his second regional title in a row.

Also earning a state qualifying berth is Kadin Smith, who placed fourth in his weight class.

Devin Dillon and Elan Catoe finished sixth in their weight classes and are state tournament alternates.

Knott placed sixth at 152 pounds in last year’s Class 6 state tournament.

A Franklin County wrestler has won a Region A individual championship each of the past three years. Former standout Landon Church was victorious in 2021 in the 220 pounds.

Church was the runner-up in the Class 6 A state championships that year.

Ferrum’s Homsey

wins ODAC mat titleWINCHESTER—Braden Homsey, one of two Ferrum College wrestlers who reached the finals, captured the 197-pound championship of Saturday’s 2023 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships, staged at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins Junior Athletics and Events Center

Homsey, a senior, won both of his tournament bouts: in the semifinals, he won by technical fall, 18-1, over Jaden Markus of Southern Virginia University and in the finals, he bested. Ryan John Sedovy of Washington and Lee University, 3-1.

Washington and Lee won the team championship of the seven-team tournament in which 28 points separated the top four finishing teams.

Averett University (122) came in second, followed by Roanoke College (117) and Ferrum (105.5).

Placing fifth was Shenandoah (60), Southern Virginia (56.5) and Greensboro (N.C.) College (50.5).

Junior Rayshawn Dixon, competing at 285 pounds, won by pin at 1:59 over Shenandoah University Connor Bartlett in the quarterfinals, then he edged Averett’s Jamar Christian, 6-4, in the semifinals before falling to Washington and Lee’s Matt Majoy, 3-1, when Majory scored a last-second takedown.

Ferrum wrestlers senior. Levi Englman (141) and junior Ethan Fragoso (184) each finished third, while freshman Adrian Samano (125), graduate student Christian Hite (157), senior Elijah Martin (165) and freshman Mateo Villalobos (174) each placed fourth and freshman Rubyn Semedo (133) and junior Jonathan Ward (149) each came in sixth.

Ferrum’s next tournament is the Futures Championships Sunday (Feb. 19) at Roanoke’s Cregger Center.

Last spring sports parents’ meeting is ThursdayFranklin County student athletes who plan to participate in a spring sport and their parents must attend one of two mandatory meetings this month at the high school.

The last of the two meetings is Thursday (Feb. 16) at 6 p.m. at the high school’s Elton Bonner Auditorium.

If a student-athlete participated in another sport this school year, he or she just needs to attend the specific sports meeting held a 6:45 p.m. on these dates.

Franklin County competes in baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis and boys and girls outdoor track and field during the spring campaign.

For information, call the athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Tryouts for cheer squads are April 3-5Tryouts to select the Franklin County varsity and junior varsity sideline cheerleading squads and mascot and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School (BFMS) sideline cheerleading team for the 2023-2024 school year are scheduledn for April 3, 4 and 5 at the high school.

Any rising seventh or eighth-grade student, male or female, who is enrolled at BFMS for theb 2023-2024 school year is eligible to try out for the BFMS squad, and any rising ninth through 12th-grade student enrolled at the high school is eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate must have a current Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2022 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to do so.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to try out. Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates are asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Open gyms for those students interested in trying out are set for Mondays and Wednesdays beginning March 6 in the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Anyone interested in trying out should pick up an informational packet from the offices at BFMS or the Gereau Center or the athletic office at FCHS.

Questions can be directed to FCHS head coach Marsha Lopdez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Polar Bear Invitational

is Feb. 18The Polar Bear Invitational golf tournament is Saturday, February 18 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Tee time is 11 a.m. pending no frost

Format is two-player team Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $20 for members, $25 for non-members.

Rain date is Saturday, February 25.

For information, call Willow Creek Country Club, (540) 483-0797.

Stockholders’ meeting

is set for March 6The annual Willow Creek Country Club stockholders’ meeting is set for Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. in the club’s banquet room.

All stockholders should make plans to attend this important meeting.

For information, call Willow Creek Country Club, (540) 483-0797.

Panthers close regular-season with 16-point winDANVILLE—Ferrum College netted 44 points in the first half Saturday in a 77-61 defeat of Averett University in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball game contested at The Grant Center.

Ferrum (11-13, 7-10 ODAC) crafted a 23-12 lead after the first quarter and pushed the spread 18 points, 44-26, at intermission after claiming the second stanza, 21-14.

Averett (4-19, 2-14 ODAC) cut four points off its deficit, 59-45, after winning the third period, 19-15.

The Panthers secured the win by taking the final frame, 18-16.

Ferrum converted 48.3% of its shots from the field, 33.3% of its 3-point field-goal tries and 65.2% of its free-throw attempts.

Averett won the rebounding battle, 32-31, but the Cougars committed 24 turnovers to 13 for the Panthers.

Ferrum collected 12 steals to five for Averett.

Elisa Harris led Averett with a game-best 17 points. She pulled down four rebounds and Natija Pate scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Two other players accounted for 22 points.

Kayla Cabiness netted 15 points, corralled four rebounds and distributed three assists for the Panthers.

Three other players combined for 39 points, 16 rebounds and three steals.

Ferrum plays Guilford (N.C.) College in the regular-season finale for both teams today (Feb. 15).

Tip off at Swartz Gymnasium is 7 p.m.

Hornets rout Panthers

in season openerLYNCHBURG—Two-time reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse champion University of Lynchburg shut out Ferrum College in three of the match’s four quarters Saturday in a 22-1 rout of the Panthers in the 2023 season opener for both clubs at Shellenberger Field.

The Hornets (1-0, 1-0 ODAC), ranked No. 11 in NCAA Division III, led 7-0 after the first frame and 12-0 at intermission after netting five goals in the second stanza.

The Panthers (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) scored their lone goal in the third period. The tally by Terrance Scales in the 43rd minute ended a run of 16 unanswered goals by the Hornets.

Leading 16-1, Lynchburg netted six unanswered goals in the final quarter.

In the loss, Zach Louie made his debut as Ferrum’s head coach. He is the fourth head coach in program history.

Lynchburg outshot Ferrum, 51-9, caused 10 turnovers to five for Ferrum, won 24 of the match’s 27 faceoffs, had six extra-man scoring opportunities to one for the Panthers and won possession of 46 ground balls to 13 for Ferrum.

The Panthers’ next match is Sunday, Feb.19 against Brevard (N.C.) College.

Match time is 11 a.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Hamm, Lawson win

for Ferrum menSALEM—Ferrum College track standouts Michael Hamm and Deontae Lawson each won an event at Saturday’s Joe LaRocco Invitational, hosted by Roanoke College at the Creeger Center.

The meet is named in honor of LaRocco, a former high-school history teacher and cross country coach at Bassett and Cave Spring.

Hamm won the 400-meter dash and took second in the 200-meter dash.

Lawson won the triple jump and placed fourth in the long jump.

Also, Isaiah Clark who came in third in the 60-meter dash and fifth in the lonmg jump.

Ferrum’s next competition is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Indoor Championships at the Creeger Center Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26.

Ferrum women compete

in LaRocco InvitationalSALEM—Four Ferrum College women’s indoor track and field standouts posted top finishes Saturday in the Joe LaRocco Invitational, hosted by Roanoke College at the Creeger Center.

The meet is named in honor of LaRocco, a former high-school history teachern and cross country coach at Bassett and Cave Spring.

For the Panthers, Jordan Hairston ran a 30.50 seconds in the 200-meter dash, Genesis Pinero (2:34.19) and Lacey Flanagan (3:13.41) competed in the 800-meter run and Airana Beverley recorded a leap of 4.28 meters in the long jump.

Also, Beverley ran a season-best 8.91 seconds in the 60-meter preliminaries.

“We really had a good weekend overall. I was pleased for the most part with how we. performed,’’ Ferrum head coach Mark White said.

Ferrum’s next competition is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Indoor Championships at the Creeger Center Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26.

“It’s time to correct some little things and get ready for the indoor championships,’’ White said.

Postseason wrestling dates are setWINCHESTER—Wrestling teams from Ferrum College and Roanoke College are competing in the. NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25.

York (Pa.) College is the host school.

On Friday and Saturday March 10-11, the NCAA Division III National Championships return to Roanoke at the Berglund Center.

Star City Classic wrestling tourament is March 4ROANOKE—The Star City Classic K-12 youth wrestling tournament is set for Saturday, March 4 at William Fleming High School.

Cost is $25 per wrestler per bracket.

Registration and payment is available at www.trackwrestling.com .

Deadline to register is Friday, March 3 by 5 p.m.

Payment at the door is $35.

Weigh-ins are Friday (March 3) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday (March 4) from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.

Divisions are (K-2nd grade) 40, 44, 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72 and heavier than 72 pounds; (3rd grade-5th grade) 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72, 76, 80, 84, 88, 92, 96, 105 and heavier than 105 pounds; (6th grade-8th grade) 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 145, 165, 185 and heavier than 185 pounds; (9th grade-12th grade) 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157,165, 175, 190, 215 and 285 pound.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine weight classes.

The winning team receives the Star City Classic trophy.

Spectator tickets are $5.

Concessions are sold on site; no coolers allowed.

Triathlon is part of Adventure SeriesHUDDLESTON—The 2023 Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon is one of 25 races in the Virginia State Park Adventure Series.

The series, which is in his sixth year, begins Feb. 18-19 at Pocahontas State Park and ends Oct. 7.

Competitions include bike races, marathons and triathlons.

The triathlon is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 at Smith Mountain Lake Park.

Ospreys conquer ConquerorsMONETA—Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy squared its record with a recent, 35-point 77-42 boys varsity basketball victory over Southwest Virginia Academy at home.

The Ospreys (10-10) led by 10 points, 13-3 after the first quarter and by 22 points, 37-15, at intermission after taking the second stanza, 24-12.

A 26-13 third-quarter surge pushed the spread to 35 points, 63-28.

Each team netted 14 points in the final frame.

Thirteen players contributed points to SMLC’s triumph, one of whom finished with 24 points on these shooting displays: 9 of 13 from the field (69%), 1 of 2 from the 3-point arc (50%) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line (60%).