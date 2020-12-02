Local runner ends season with impressive wins

ROANOKE—Recent triumphs in consecutive invitationals have enabled distance runner Jonah Petri to complete his junior cross country campaign at Faith Christian School-Roanoke in impressive fashion.

Petri, a Franklin County resident who runs for the Warriors’ varsity boys squad, captured individual titles in the National Association of Christian Athletics (NACA) and Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) invitational meets, staged in Dayton, Tenn. and Waynesboro.

Petri broke the 17-minute mark in both wins.

In the NACA invitational, contested in November, Petri crossed the finish line in 16:36.17, 14.24 seconds ahead of Cooper Wasson, who took second.

Petri and Wasson were the only competitors in the 113-runner field to break the 17-minute mark.

The mile pace of each of the top 18 runners in the 5K (3.1 miles) was better than six minutes with Petri setting a race-best 5:21-mile pace.

Christian Heritage Academy’s Paul Hicks, a freshman, came in 105th in 26:39.29.

In the VACA meet, contested in October, Petri claimed top accolades in 16:27.3, a personal-best time.

Faith Christian placed fourth in the team competition.