Local speedway is linked to Wallace's racing rise

Bubba Wallace, the most recent first-time winner on the NASCAR Cup Series, competed on and won on many southern race tracks as a youngster in his mid teens, cutting his racing teeth in Late Model Stock Car competition.
Franklin County Speedway in Callaway is one of those tracks.
Wallace made multiple visits to the 3/8-mile bullring and came away with two wins.
He battled track veterans Jimmy Mulins, Rick Sigmon, Tim Hogan, Mike Dudley and the late Calvin Brooks for his first win in May 2008 as a 14-year-old.
He started eighth in the field, but by lap 50 of the 75-lap feature, Wallace was at the front of the after passing Mullins, the track’s reigning Late Mode Stock champion and series points leader at the time, for the top spot.
A second triumph came in the 100-lap Late Model Stock feature of the Kenny Minter Memorial in June 2009 as a 15-year-old.
Wallace started on the pole in that race, then worked his way back into contention with 25 laps left.
Mullins was Wallace’s top challenger. He would frinish second.
Also in the field were the late Rodney Cook, Nathan Wheat, Kevin Smith, Bobby Griffin, Frankie Kelley, Melvin Smith, Michael McGuire and the late Buster Carroll.
Wallace closed in on Mullins with 10 laps left and made his winning pass on the 92nd circuit.
All of the race’s caution periods came early; the final 80 laps were run under the green flag.
Wallace was in Joe Gibbs’ Racing’s developmental program at the time.
“Here (at FCS), you barely get a caution. Usually you can run a 75-lap race in 18 minutes. I was ready for (for the long runs) and that’s how we always set up the car.
Each of the top five drivers—Wallace, Mullins, Cook Wheat and Smith finished on the lead lap.
Wallace is believed to be the first driver to win a Late Model Stock race at FCS in a Toyota.
Aside from the many victories achieved by the late Rodney (Six-Pack) Cundiff in a Ford, Chevrolet has been the series’ dominant car make at the track.
In fact, Wallace piloted a Chevrolet in his 2008 victory.
Also, Wallace raced with the UARA Stars Late Model tour when it visited FCS. That race was won by Brandon McReynolds, son of former Cup crew chief and FOX Sports racing analyst Larry McReynolds.
Wallace made his debut on a NASCAR national touring series in Trucks in 2013 and the first of his six wins in the series was achieved at Martinsville Speedway in the Kroger 200 in 2013.
Wallace raced in the Truck Series for three years.
Monday, he became the second Black driver to win on the Cup Series in a rain-shortened race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, the first since Danville’s Wendell Scott was victorious in 1963 in Jacksonville, Fla. Scott was not declared the winner until several months after achieving it.
Wallace, an Alabama native, drives for a team owned by Cup competitor Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan. He embraced the nation’s social justice movement in 2020.
Wallace’s win came in his 142nd Cup Series start. He finished second in the 2018 running of the Daytona (Fla,) 500.
Scott also raced at FCS during his Hall of Fame career.
The Cup Series’ next race is Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. The series’ penultimate 2021 playoff event is Sunday, Oct. 31 (Halloween) at Martinsville Speedway.