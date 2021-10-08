Local speedway is linked to Wallace's racing rise

Wallace closed in on Mullins with 10 laps left and made his winning pass on the 92nd circuit.

All of the race’s caution periods came early; the final 80 laps were run under the green flag.

Wallace was in Joe Gibbs’ Racing’s developmental program at the time.

“Here (at FCS), you barely get a caution. Usually you can run a 75-lap race in 18 minutes. I was ready for (for the long runs) and that’s how we always set up the car.

Each of the top five drivers—Wallace, Mullins, Cook Wheat and Smith finished on the lead lap.

Wallace is believed to be the first driver to win a Late Model Stock race at FCS in a Toyota.

Aside from the many victories achieved by the late Rodney (Six-Pack) Cundiff in a Ford, Chevrolet has been the series’ dominant car make at the track.

In fact, Wallace piloted a Chevrolet in his 2008 victory.

Also, Wallace raced with the UARA Stars Late Model tour when it visited FCS. That race was won by Brandon McReynolds, son of former Cup crew chief and FOX Sports racing analyst Larry McReynolds.