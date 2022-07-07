Local wrestlers win medals in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG - Franklin County wrestlers Elan Catoe, Zachary Leftwich and Robbie Knott competed in the Commonwealth Games of Virginia wrestling tournament at Liberty University's LaHaye Center.

Knott, a rising high school senior, placed first in the High School 160-pound weight class. He pinned John Ramey in the finals in 4:32.

Leftwich, a rising middle school sixth grader, took top honors in the Middle School Combo division by winning two of three bouts against Harrison Smith.

Smith won the first bout by pin in 3:25, then Leftwich was a winner by decision, 2-0, in their second contest.

In the final encounter, Leftwich won by pin in 2:30.

Catoe, a rising high school freshman, claimed third place in the High School Combined 220 to 285 pounds weight division.

Catoe lost his first bout to Collin Elam by decision, 7-0, and his second bout by pin to Reagan Buress in 4:00.

Burgess won the division championship.

Coach Steven Leftwich captured second place in the Post High School 285-pound Open Division.

He lost two bouts to Liberty University's Rick Weaver, who is ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Weaver won by decision, 5-1, and by technical fall, 16-0.