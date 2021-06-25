Long cards hole-in-one at Willow Creek

Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. For information, call Panthers assistant coach Scott McConnell (276) 206-3025 or contact him by email: jmcconnell@ferrum.edu.

Girls lacrosse camp is for ages 6 to 18 and is set for June 28-30.

Cost for resident campers is $285, cost for day campers is $180.

For information, call head coach Karen Harvey, (540) 588-3979 or contact her by email: khavery@ferrum.edu.

Women’s Wrestling Camp is July 10-13. Camp is for middle and high-school age youth.

Instruction is provided by Ferrum head women’s wrestling coach Breonnah Neal, national place winner Katerina Pendergrass and two-time national men’s qualifier Mario Vasquez, a place winner in 2019 when the college hosted the NCAA Division III championships at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Cost is $250. For information, call Neal (336) 483-4997 or contact her by email: bneal@ferrum.edu.