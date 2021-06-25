Long cards hole-in-one at Willow Creek

Earl Long scored a hole-in-one while playing a recent round of golf at Willow Creek Country Club.
Long used a 7-iron to ace the eighth hole from 171 yards.
Witnessing the shot were Jay Prillaman and Hunter Marshall.
Gibson scores ace at The Water's Edge
PENHOOK - Chris Gibson carded a hole-in-one while playing a recent round of golf at The Water's Edge Country Club.
Gibson used a pitching wedge to ace the 15th hole from 145 yards.
Witnessing the shot were Ron Willard, Shannon Duff and Chris Hanson.
FCHS seeks Hall of Fame nominations
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 15 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019.
Sports camps return to Ferrum College
FERRUM—After a year’s absence, sports camps are returning to Ferrum College’s campus this summer.
Camps, sports and others extra-curricular in nature, were not held on the campus last summer because of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Among the sports camps scheduled are in women’s wrestling, football, girls lacrosse and basketball.
These camps are open to youth of a variety of ages and skill levels.
Participants are grouped by age, grade and ability in an effort to develop individual technical skills and learn the importance of teamwork through instruction, small-group skills and strategy and team play.
Ferrum Night Lights Football Prospect Camp is slated for Friday, June 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. For information, call Panthers assistant coach Scott McConnell (276) 206-3025 or contact him by email: jmcconnell@ferrum.edu.
Girls lacrosse camp is for ages 6 to 18 and is set for June 28-30.
Cost for resident campers is $285, cost for day campers is $180.
For information, call head coach Karen Harvey, (540) 588-3979 or contact her by email: khavery@ferrum.edu.
Women’s Wrestling Camp is July 10-13. Camp is for middle and high-school age youth.
Instruction is provided by Ferrum head women’s wrestling coach Breonnah Neal, national place winner Katerina Pendergrass and two-time national men’s qualifier Mario Vasquez, a place winner in 2019 when the college hosted the NCAA Division III championships at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.
Cost is $250. For information, call Neal (336) 483-4997 or contact her by email: bneal@ferrum.edu.
Ferrum College Football Team Camp 2021 is scheduled for July 19-22. Cost of $225 includes room and board.
Ferrum College Basketball Camp is set for July 19-22.
Daily sessions are held in William P. Swartz Gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lunch will be provided daily in the college’s cafeteria.
Camp is for boys and girls ages 7-16.
Panthers coaches Tyler Sanborn and Carson Long are the instructors.
The camp focuses on skill development, team building and ensuring that every participant has fun learning about the game of basketball.
Cost is $165.
Cost includes a Ferrum basketball t-shirt.
A $40 will be offered to Ferrum faculty and staff.
Registration ends July 19.
For information, contact Sanborn by email: tsanborn@ferrum.edu.