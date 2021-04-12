Long earns promotion at Ferrum

FERRUM - Ferrum College assistant women's basketball coach Kelsey Long, a former standout performer at Belmont Abbey (N.C.) College, has been promoted to associate head women's basketball coach.

Long's promotion was confirmed last week by Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey.

Long has been on Ferrum's coaching staff since August 2018.

This past season, Long served as the Panthers head coach when Harvey was forced to miss several games because of a COVID-19 diagnosis.

"I am super excited to promote Kelsey to associate head coach,'' Harvey said in a release prepared by the college. "She works extremely hard and has done everything that is asked of her and then some.''

Also, Long will serve as the program's recruiting coordinator and director of operations, the release said.

"I've been through a lot personally this year and her loyalty and willingness to do everything I needed is very much appreciated. (Kelsey) is constantly trying to make my job easier. Her hard work has earned her this promotion,'' Harvey said.