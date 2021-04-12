Long earns promotion at Ferrum

FERRUM - Ferrum College assistant women's basketball coach Kelsey Long, a former standout performer at Belmont Abbey (N.C.) College, has been promoted to associate head women's basketball coach.
Long's promotion was confirmed last week by Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey.
Long has been on Ferrum's coaching staff since August 2018.
This past season, Long served as the Panthers head coach when Harvey was forced to miss several games because of a COVID-19 diagnosis.
"I am super excited to promote Kelsey to associate head coach,'' Harvey said in a release prepared by the college. "She works extremely hard and has done everything that is asked of her and then some.''
Also, Long will serve as the program's recruiting coordinator and director of operations, the release said.
"I've been through a lot personally this year and her loyalty and willingness to do everything I needed is very much appreciated. (Kelsey) is constantly trying to make my job easier. Her hard work has earned her this promotion,'' Harvey said.
Since Long's arrival at Ferrum, the Panthers have earned their first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) postseason victory and had their first player (sophomore Kayla Cabiness) earn all-league laurels, both this past season.
The Panthers won two games in this past season's conference tournament and reached the semifinals as a No. 9 seed.
Before accepting the Ferrum post, Long served as the assistant women's basketball coach at St. Andrew's (N.C.) University from 2016-2018. While there, she was responsible for academic advising, team travel, day-to-day basketball operations, recruiting visits, film breakdown and scouting opponents.
Also, she served as the director of the program's summer basketball camps.
Long served two years as an assistant at Queens (N.C.) University in Charlotte and worked on her master's in communications while employed there.
Long scored 1,200-point scorer during her playing career at Belmont Abbey and was a two-time Conference Carolinas All-Conference performer.
Long earned academic all-conference laurels three times and was inducted into Belmont Abbey's chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society.
Long graduated cum laude with a bachelor's in sports management in 2014. Also, she minored in business and psychology.