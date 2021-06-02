Long-time Panthers assistant coach dies

FERRUM—Bob Brown, who served as an assistant football coach for 19 years (2000-2018) at Ferrum College, died Sunday at his home in North Carolina.
Brown, 83, spent 60 years in the coaching profession — he coached in seven decades: 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 12 in Harrisburg, N.C. at 2 p.m. at the Hartsell Funeral Home.
“I lost a great friend, but a better man,’’ long-time Panthers assistant coach Bobby James said of Brown’s passing on his Facebook page.
“He was a great friend to many,’’ former Ferrum assistant Chadd Braine said on social media.
“What a great man. A huge loss for the Black Hats,’’ former standout player and Ferrum Hall of Famer Nate Daniels said.
Brown’s career road map was a meandering one; it included stops at high schools and colleges and took him as far west as Texas Tech University from 1970-1974.
“It’s amazing to have people tell you that you’ve done something for 60 years. I hope all of you have that feeling,’’ Brown said when he announced his retirement at the Panthers’ 2019 post-season award’s banquet.
Brown served as an assistant under three Ferrum head coaches—Dave Davis, David Harper and Rob Grande—and he and current sideline boss Cleive Adams were together during Adams’ two terms on the staff as an assistant.
“Hiring Bob Brown (in 200) was a no-brainer,’’ Davis said at Brown’s retirement. “...He’s known more well-known, influential people than anyone. I’ve ever met in my life—he knows everybody...’’
Adams was the head coach at Averett University when Brown retired.
“I appreciate you as a man, a football coach and a mentor. You mean a whole lot to me and you mean a whole lot to Ferrum football,’’ Adams said.
“I want you to know what an impact you’ve had on my life and the lives of my two boys,’’ Harper said in his tribute.
The 19 years Brown coached at Ferrum were the longest of his career.
While at Ferrum, Brown was part of four championship teams in the USA South Athletic Conference (2001, 2002, 2005 and 2012), an NCAA Division III playoff qualifier (2005) and the Panthers’ first squad to compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in 2018.
“The span of time that Bob has coached this special game is just tremendous,’’ Grande said at Brown’s retirement. “...He spans a life in football that’s just unbelievable to me.
“I consider Bob Brown a friend of mine and I certainly appreciate everything that he has done for me and for Ferrum football.’’
Grande once recalled Brown’s elation following the Panthers’ first win of Grande’s four-year coaching term: a 39-38 overtime win over long-time rival Emory & Henry College at W.B. Adams Stadium.
“Bob came in my office and said, ‘Coach, I’ve won at Michigan, I’ve won at Clemson and I’ve won at LSU in my career. None of them compared to Saturday here (against E&H in 2016).
“...To think of all the football that he’s coached and the places he’s worked and the experiences he’s had, to say that a day like (that Saturday) meant that much to him speaks volumes for what kind of day it was for Ferrum football,’’ said Grande, who left his position as E&H’s defensive coordinator to become the Panthers’ head coach.
E&H saw a nine-game winning streak end with the setback. Also, the contest marked the collegiate debut of running back Brian Mann, who would become the program’s career-leading rusher and one of Virginia’s top career rushers during his tenure with more than 5,000 yards.
Besides Texas Tech and Ferrum, Brown served as an assistant at the College of William & Mary for Lou Holtz, two stints at Davidson (North Carolina) College, West Virginia University, where he coached alongside Bobby Bowden, University of South Carolina, Marshall (West Virginia) University and Ohio University alongside former Panthers star and Ferrum Hall of Famer Jim Grobe.
“I have no better love for any place in the world other than Ferrum. It was a great place for me and I knew that Ferrum was always in great hands as long as you were there,’’ said Grobe, who led Wake Forest (N.C.) University and Baylor (Texas) University following his head coaching term at Ohio.
While at South Carolina, Brown helped guide the college career of George Rogers, a Heisman Trophy winner.
Rogers made trips to Ferrum to visit Brown during his coaching tenure and on occasion, he would bring his Heisman Trophy with him.
“You will always be my hero...You were always there for me. I wonder what you said to all those kids in your last days of coaching. I know what you always said to me,’’ Rogers said at Brown’s retirement.
Also, Brown served as a coach at two high schools, at Hargrave Military Academy and on a military base in Fort Knox, Ky.