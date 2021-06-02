Long-time Panthers assistant coach dies

“Hiring Bob Brown (in 200) was a no-brainer,’’ Davis said at Brown’s retirement. “...He’s known more well-known, influential people than anyone. I’ve ever met in my life—he knows everybody...’’

Adams was the head coach at Averett University when Brown retired.

“I appreciate you as a man, a football coach and a mentor. You mean a whole lot to me and you mean a whole lot to Ferrum football,’’ Adams said.

“I want you to know what an impact you’ve had on my life and the lives of my two boys,’’ Harper said in his tribute.

The 19 years Brown coached at Ferrum were the longest of his career.

While at Ferrum, Brown was part of four championship teams in the USA South Athletic Conference (2001, 2002, 2005 and 2012), an NCAA Division III playoff qualifier (2005) and the Panthers’ first squad to compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in 2018.

“The span of time that Bob has coached this special game is just tremendous,’’ Grande said at Brown’s retirement. “...He spans a life in football that’s just unbelievable to me.