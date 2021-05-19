Looney, Peters claim South Boston wins

SOUTH BOSTON - A pair of veteran drivers, 2019 NASCAR national runner-up Mike Looney of Catawba and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competitor Timothy Peters of Danville split wins in the twin 75-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that headlined Saturday night’s event at South Boston Speedway (SBS).
Looney squeezed his racer past Peters' machine with eight laps to go and edged Peters by almost a second to score his first career win at SBS.
“This has been the track in Virginia that has eluded us,” Looney said after his win.
“This was the top of my goal list. We really wanted to win one down here. We’ve been so close, and things just didn’t pan out but we got it tonight.”
Peters took the lead at the outset and held it until Looney made a strong late-race bid.
“He did a heck of a job,” Looney said of Peters.
“He worked that high line well. I never saw that coming. I liked to have never gotten by him.”
Peters said he went to the top of the track trying to find grip.
“I kept trying to get up higher and higher, trying to find some more grip and jumped the cushion, made a mistake and he got by me. He was doing what he had to do pressuring me to make a mistake and I did.”
Aaron Donnelly of Stafford finished third with Jacob Borst of Elon, N.C. and Carter Langley of Zebulon, N.C. rounded out the top five finishers.
The nightcap featured a second battle between Looney and Peters, but that battle ended when Looney crashed on the front stretch on lap 28 while battling Peters for the lead.
Peters held on from there, fending off brief challenges that followed a pair of restarts after caution periods to edge Camden Gullie of Durham, N.C. by 1.674 seconds for the victory.
Peters’ last win at SBS came in 2015.
“It feels good to be here at South Boston Speedway and win a race or have the night like we had tonight,” Peters said.
“They don’t come often.”
Peters applauded Looney and his effort in the twin bill.
“Hats off to him and his guys,” Peters said.
“He had a great car. He was the one to beat, and I was just trying to hold him off. Mike’s a great person and a great driver, and his owner (Billy Martin of Stuart) is a great person too.”
Donnelly finished third, with Langley taking the fourth spot and Stuart Crews of Long Island rounding out the top five finishers.
Moss scores Limited Sportsman win
Daniel Moss of Danville started on the pole and led the entire distance in winning the 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race.
The win is his third of the season.
J.D. Eversole of North Chesterfield took the runner-up spot, finishing 1.077 second behind Moss.
Drew Dawson of Nathalie finished third, with Jason Myers of Hurt and Danny Willis Jr. of South Boston rounding out the top five finishers.
Crews remains perfect in Pure Stock Division
Nathan Crews of Long Island remains perfect in the Budweiser Pure Stock Division after sweeping twin 15-lap races.
Crews started at the rear of the field in the opening race and sped past leader Justin Dawson of Nathalie on the ninth circuit to take the lead.
Once in front, Crews never surrounded the lead and edged Dawson for the win.
Bruce Mayo of Halifax finished third with Johnny Layne of Halifax and Jared Dawson of Nathalie completing the top five finishers.
Crews started fifth in the second race, grabbed the lead from Layne with four laps to go and held on to record his sixth win in six starts.
Layne finished second .618-second behind Crews, with Justin Dawson, Randy Hupp and Mayo rounding out the top five finishers.
Dawson tops field in Hornets Division
Josh Dawson of Halifax earned his fourth win in five starts with his victory in a 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.
Dawson grabbed the lead from Kevin Currin of Chase City on the fourth lap and edged Jared Dawson of Nathalie for the victory.
Currin finished third, Jason DeCarlo of Chase City came in fourth and Andrea Ruotolo of South Boston was fifth.
Joe Chandler is the Director of Public Relations at South Boston Speedway.
SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY RESULTS
Late Model Stock Car No. 1
1
87
Mike Looney
2
2T
Timothy Peters
3
31
Aaron Donnelly
4
25
Jacob Borst
5
5
Carter Langley
6
O1
Camden Gullie
7
0
Landon Pembelton
8
26
Peyton Sellers
9
57
Eddie Johnson
10
29
Stuart Crews
11
91
Chris Elliott
12
06
Terry Dease
13
50
Raymond Pittman
14
2
Chris Denny
15
08
Jordan Pickrel
Late Model Stock Car No. 2
1
2
Timothy Peters
2
01
Camden Gullie
3
31
Aaron Donnelly
4
5
Carter Langley
5
29
Stuart Crews
6
0
Landon Pembelton
7
91
Chris Elliott
8
57
Eddie Johnson
9
50
Raymond Pittman
10
26
Peyton Sellers
11
06
Terry Dease
12
25
Jacob Borst
13
87
Mike Looney
14
2
Chris Denny
DNS. 08 Jordan Pickrel
Limited Sportsman
1
58
Daniel Moss
2
98
JD Eversole
3
8
Drew Dawson
4
17
Jason Myers
5
23
Danny Willis, Jr.
6
6
Brent Younger
7
21
Kenny Mills, Jr.
8
36
Andrew Amos
9
2
Kenny Daniel
Budweiser Pure Stock No. 1
1
3
Nathan Crews
2
8
Justin Dawson
3
0
Bruce Mayo
4
9
Johnny Lane
5
O1
Jared Dawson
6
12
Randy Hupp
7
61
Jimmy Wade
8
66
Scott Phillips
Budweiser Pure Stock No. 2
1
3
Nathan Crews
2
9
Johnny Layne
3
8
Justin Dawson
4
12
Randy Hupp
5
OO
Bruce Mayo
6
O1
Jared Dawson
7
61
Jimmy Wade
8
66
Scott Phillips
Budweiser Hornets
1
9
Josh Dawson
2
O1
Jared Dawson
3
49
Kevin Currin
4
54
Jason DeCarlo
5
12
Andrea Ruotolo
6
71
Donald Clay
7
63
Dillon Davis
8
3
Steven Layne
9
28
Bobby Talbert
10
28M
Kendall Millam