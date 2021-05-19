Looney, Peters claim South Boston wins

SOUTH BOSTON - A pair of veteran drivers, 2019 NASCAR national runner-up Mike Looney of Catawba and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competitor Timothy Peters of Danville split wins in the twin 75-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that headlined Saturday night’s event at South Boston Speedway (SBS).

Looney squeezed his racer past Peters' machine with eight laps to go and edged Peters by almost a second to score his first career win at SBS.

“This has been the track in Virginia that has eluded us,” Looney said after his win.

“This was the top of my goal list. We really wanted to win one down here. We’ve been so close, and things just didn’t pan out but we got it tonight.”

Peters took the lead at the outset and held it until Looney made a strong late-race bid.

“He did a heck of a job,” Looney said of Peters.

“He worked that high line well. I never saw that coming. I liked to have never gotten by him.”

Peters said he went to the top of the track trying to find grip.