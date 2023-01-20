Lord Botetourt sears the Eagles' nets

Four of Lord Botetourt's first five field goals Tuesday were 3-pointers and that shooting spree would foreshadow what was to come in the Cavaliers' 30-point, 82-52 Blue Ridge District boys varsity basketball rout of Franklin County at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

That run of points produced a 14-2 lead for the Cavaliers (9-5. 2-2 Blue Ridge District), but the Eagles (9-6, 2-2 Blue Ridge District) were able to regroup and by the end of the first quarter, they were within a point, 16-15, courtesy of an 11-0 surge.

The Cavaliers netted the first seven points of the second stanza, then the Eagles would respond with a 7-0 run. Then, the Cavaliers would answer with a 9-2 to moved in front 32-24 at intermission .

The Cavaliers tallied 18 of its first-half points on six 3-pointers. In the third period, the visitors swished seven, their last coming from the left corner before the buzzer to finish a 32-point stanza and craft a 25-point, 64-39 advantage.

Lord Botetourt pushed the spread to 31 points, 70-39, with 5:59 left in the game.

The difference was 32 points, 73-41 after the Cavaliers drained their 14th 3-pointer and 82-52 after they swished their 15th and final one.

The Cavaliers' perimeter marksmanship was pivotal, but at game's end, they had more makes from inside the arc (16) and they were 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Lord Botetourt outscored Franklin County, 50-28, after intermission.

Evan Bannwart paced the Cavaliers with 28 points, including five 3-pointers.

Jackson Crawford totaled 16 points, including two treys, Blake Lovern singed the nets for 14 points, including four 3-pointers and Tyler Mead had 10 points, including two treys.

Also scoring were Brayden Wells with four points,, Ethan Ikenberry (one 3-pointer) and Danny Kidd (one 3-pointer) each with three points and Cade Lang and Carson Edwards each with two points.

Randy Clark (one 3-pointer) led Franklin County with 17 points. He was the Eagles' lone double-figure scorer.

The Eagles made 21 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and were 7 of 19 (36.8%) from the free-throw line.

Also scoring were Kendal Mattox with nine points, Jeffrey Hairston with seven points, Haven Mullins (one 3-pointer) with six points, Eli Foutz (one 2-pointer) with five points and David Kasey, Nasir Holland, Tucker Harvey and Jayden Boyd- Taylor each with two points.

Franklin County's next game is today (Friday, Jan. 20) against Blue Ridge District rival Northside.

Tip off is 7 p.m. at Hawkins Gym.