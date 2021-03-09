Luckett's play paces Eagles to 2-0 start

VINTON—Josh Luckett scored four touchdowns Friday night, three on pass receptions and one on a punt return as Franklin County bested William Byrd, 41-26, in its first Blue Ridge District varsity football contest of an abbreviated spring season at Bob Patterson Stadium.
Luckett, a senior and a first-year receiver, caught six passed for a career-best 161 yards. He averaged 26.8 yards-per-catch.
The Eagles (2-0, 1-0 in the Blue Ridge District) secured the win with their second-half play. During the stanza, they outscored the Terriers, 20-6. William Byrd’s lone score was a cosmetic one—it came with 2:51 remaining and the Terriers missed the extra point.
FCHS led 21-20 at halftime and over the first 24 minutes, there were six lead changes.
Luckett provided the Eagles with big-play scores.
His punt return TD covered 61 yards and produced a 14-13 edge. His TD receptions from sophomore quarterback Eli Foutz covered 30, 21 and 52 yards.
The 30-yard score proved to be the game winner; it came with 17 seconds left in the first half. The 21 and 52-yard scores produced the Eagles’ 13 third-period points.
Foutz was 11 of 19 passing for 222 yards.
Jayron Smith, the Eagles’ senior running back, recorded 70 rushing yards on 14 totes. He scored twice on dashes of 4 yards in the first quarter and 28 yards in the final frame.
The senior duo of running back El’ Amin Shareef and quarterback Dylan Hatfield provided William Byrd with all of its points.
Shareef, who transferred from Roanoke Catholic, found the end zone on sprints of 15 and 3 yards, while Hatfield scored on dashes of 10 and 4 yards.
The Terriers gained 217 yards rushing, but the majority of those yards were recorded in the first half.
The Eagles were limited to 91 rushing yard, but they were able to outgain the Terriers, 313-302.
William Byrd registered 20 first downs to FCHS’s 11 and ran 17 more plays from scrimmage: 60-43.
FCHS averaged 7.3-yards-per-play to 5 for William Byrd.
The Terriers committed three turnovers: one fumble and Hatfield was intercepted twice—once by Jamerise Holland and once by Nasir Holland.
The Eagles fumbled twice. Their blunder on the opening kickoff set the stage for the Terriers’ first TD.
Each team committed four penalties. FCHS punted twice, while the Eagles’ defense forced three punts.
Chandler Holley made 5 of 6 extra-point kicks and Luckett punted twice for s 41.5-yard average.
FIRST AND 10: FCHS is tied atop the Class 6 Region A point standings with Virginia Beach heavyweights Ocean Lakes (2-0) and Oscar Smith (2-0), each with a 27-point average.
The top four teams qualify for the regional playoffs. The Eagles are attempting to qualify for postseason play for a program-best fourth year in a row.
Thomas Dale (1-0, 26 points) is ranked fourth, followed by Grassfield (1-1, 21 points) and Landstown (1-1, 21 points) which are tied for fifth.
James River-Midlothian (1-1, 20.5 points) is seventh, followed by Western Branch (1-2, 19 points). and Floyd Kellam (0-1, 16 points).
Cosby (0-2, 15.5 points) and Tallwood (0-2, 15.5 points) are tied for 10th.
*FCHS will have an open date on Friday, March 19 because its district game against Northside has been moved to Tuesday, March 23. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field. With this change, the Eagles’ league contest in Daleville against Lord Botetourt has been switched from Friday, March 26 to Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. Northside was forced to cancel games against Glenvar and league foe William Fleming because of COVID-19 issues. Northside’s game against FCHS marks its return to competition, its second game of the season and its home opener.