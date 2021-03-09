Luckett's play paces Eagles to 2-0 start

The senior duo of running back El’ Amin Shareef and quarterback Dylan Hatfield provided William Byrd with all of its points.

Shareef, who transferred from Roanoke Catholic, found the end zone on sprints of 15 and 3 yards, while Hatfield scored on dashes of 10 and 4 yards.

The Terriers gained 217 yards rushing, but the majority of those yards were recorded in the first half.

The Eagles were limited to 91 rushing yard, but they were able to outgain the Terriers, 313-302.

William Byrd registered 20 first downs to FCHS’s 11 and ran 17 more plays from scrimmage: 60-43.

FCHS averaged 7.3-yards-per-play to 5 for William Byrd.

The Terriers committed three turnovers: one fumble and Hatfield was intercepted twice—once by Jamerise Holland and once by Nasir Holland.

The Eagles fumbled twice. Their blunder on the opening kickoff set the stage for the Terriers’ first TD.

Each team committed four penalties. FCHS punted twice, while the Eagles’ defense forced three punts.

Chandler Holley made 5 of 6 extra-point kicks and Luckett punted twice for s 41.5-yard average.