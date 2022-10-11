 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Lynchburg blanks Ferrum men in ODAC play

Lynchburg blanks Ferrum men in ODAC play

Ferrum College goalkeeper William Winters tries to stop a University of Lynchburg shot on goal, but he would be unsuccessful in his attempt.

 Steven Marsh

FERRUM—University of Lynchburg, ranked No. 19 nationally, scored twice in the first half and bested Ferrum College, 2-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer match Saturday at Penn-Roediger Field.

With the win, Lynchburg (7-0-5, 4-0-1 ODAC) remains undefeated in the first season of college soccer where overtime is not contested.

Luke Mega netted both of the Hornets’ goals—the first courtesy of an assist by Sebastian Quiroz-Gutierrez at 8:08, the second in the 31st minute of play on an assist by Kenny Robles.

Mega’s goal is his 11th this season.

Lynchburg outshot Ferrum, 11-5, and held edges in shots on goal (7-2) and corner kicks (7-0).

The Hornets committed eight fouls to six for the Panthers.

Amanuel Walie, Callum Harrison and Leo Galpin each took a shot for the Panthers and each attempt was on goal.

Ferrum (4-5-2, 2-3-1 ODAC) totaled five saves as a team.

Lynchburg goaltender Justin Ennis (7-0-5) played all 90 minutes and registered two saves.

Ferrum goalkeeper William Winters (1-3) also played the entire match and collected four saves.

Hornets shut out

FERRUM—University of Lynchburg netted four goals after intermission Friday in a 5-0 shut-out triumph over Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's soccer match at Penn Roediger Field.

With the win, the Hornets (6-2-4, 4-0-0 ODAC) remain undefeated in league play, while Ferrum (3-6-2, 0-3-1 ODAC) has yet to win a conference contest.

Ella Tampio-Iorns scored the match’s initial goal at 34:53.

Leading 1-0, Lynchburg got consecutive goals from Megan Dee at 50:58 and 53:15.

Tampio-Irons tallied her second goal at 61:02 and Judy Mackenzie finished the scoring at 61:52.

Sydney Dombrovskis, Meghan Lauder and Tampio-Irons each was credited with an assist.

Sydney Miller attempted a shot for Ferrum.

