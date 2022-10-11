Lynchburg blanks Ferrum men in ODAC play

FERRUM—University of Lynchburg, ranked No. 19 nationally, scored twice in the first half and bested Ferrum College, 2-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer match Saturday at Penn-Roediger Field.

With the win, Lynchburg (7-0-5, 4-0-1 ODAC) remains undefeated in the first season of college soccer where overtime is not contested.

Luke Mega netted both of the Hornets’ goals—the first courtesy of an assist by Sebastian Quiroz-Gutierrez at 8:08, the second in the 31st minute of play on an assist by Kenny Robles.

Mega’s goal is his 11th this season.

Lynchburg outshot Ferrum, 11-5, and held edges in shots on goal (7-2) and corner kicks (7-0).

The Hornets committed eight fouls to six for the Panthers.

Amanuel Walie, Callum Harrison and Leo Galpin each took a shot for the Panthers and each attempt was on goal.

Ferrum (4-5-2, 2-3-1 ODAC) totaled five saves as a team.

Lynchburg goaltender Justin Ennis (7-0-5) played all 90 minutes and registered two saves.

Ferrum goalkeeper William Winters (1-3) also played the entire match and collected four saves.

Hornets shut out

Panthers, 5-0FERRUM—University of Lynchburg netted four goals after intermission Friday in a 5-0 shut-out triumph over Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer match at Penn Roediger Field.

With the win, the Hornets (6-2-4, 4-0-0 ODAC) remain undefeated in league play, while Ferrum (3-6-2, 0-3-1 ODAC) has yet to win a conference contest.

Ella Tampio-Iorns scored the match’s initial goal at 34:53.

Leading 1-0, Lynchburg got consecutive goals from Megan Dee at 50:58 and 53:15.

Tampio-Irons tallied her second goal at 61:02 and Judy Mackenzie finished the scoring at 61:52.

Sydney Dombrovskis, Meghan Lauder and Tampio-Irons each was credited with an assist.

Sydney Miller attempted a shot for Ferrum.