Lynchburg downs Ferrum by 19

LYNCHBURG—Two players finished in double figures Wednesday for the University of Lynchburg as the Hornets bested Ferrum College, 62-43, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball contest at John M . Turner Gymnasium.

Lynchburg (5-11, 4-6 ODAC) led 13-12 after the opening frame courtesy of an 8-2 run that closed the quarter.

Ferrum (6-11, 2-8 ODAC) scored the game’s first six points on a pair of 3-pointers and was ahead 8-3 at one point in the first quarter.

The count was even at 16, but an 11-4 run by the Hornets enabled Lynchburg to craft a 27-20 edge at intermission.

Ferrum was within three points, 29-26, before Lynchburg tallied the last eight points of the third period to push the spread to 15 points, 45-30.

Lynchburg would lead by 25 points in the final frame, 59-34, before settling for a 19-point decision.

Maddie Nimmo paced Lynchburg with 16 points and four rebounds, while Olicia Harris scored 14 points and Brooke Cason tallied eight points and collected two steals.

DeMeisha Canada led Ferrum with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Kayla Cabiness totaled seven points and seven rebounds and Trina Lewis had four points and four steals.

Cabiness has 1,108 career points to her credit.

Ferrum’s next game is Saturday against ODAC rival Virginia Wesleyan University.

Tip off is 2 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.