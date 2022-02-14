 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Lynchburg routs Ferrum in lacrosse opener

  • 0
Lynchburg routs Ferrum in lacrosse opener

Ferrum College's Terrance Scales (No. 13) gets physical with a University of Lynchburg attacker during first-half action in Saturday's Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's lacrosse match between the Panthers and the Hornets at W.B. Adams Stadium.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM – Nationally-ranked University of Lynchburg, the reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion opened its 2022 season and league play with a 25-1 triumph over Ferrum College Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Hornets (1-0, 1-0 ODAC), ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III, netted 15 first-half goals and 10 after intermission.

Lynchburg crafted an 8-0 lead by scoring the match’s first eight goals.

Ferrum (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) stopped that surge at 12:08 of the second stanza when Drew Fedorich scored off a pass from Michael Paolicelli with the Panthers in a man-up situation.

The Hornets answered with a 17-goal surge.

Kyle Lewis paced Lynchburg with four goals and three assists and Charlie Evans netted three goals and passed out an assist.

Lynchburg goalkeeper Patrick Moore (1-0) earned the win, logging 24 minutes and collecting two saves.

People are also reading…

Ferrum goalkeeper Brody Johnson, (0-1) played all 60 minutes and recorded 14 assists.

The Panthers’ next match is Saturday at Brevard (N.C.) College.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz looks ahead to Super Bowl 56