Lynchburg routs Ferrum in lacrosse opener

FERRUM – Nationally-ranked University of Lynchburg, the reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion opened its 2022 season and league play with a 25-1 triumph over Ferrum College Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Hornets (1-0, 1-0 ODAC), ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III, netted 15 first-half goals and 10 after intermission.

Lynchburg crafted an 8-0 lead by scoring the match’s first eight goals.

Ferrum (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) stopped that surge at 12:08 of the second stanza when Drew Fedorich scored off a pass from Michael Paolicelli with the Panthers in a man-up situation.

The Hornets answered with a 17-goal surge.

Kyle Lewis paced Lynchburg with four goals and three assists and Charlie Evans netted three goals and passed out an assist.

Lynchburg goalkeeper Patrick Moore (1-0) earned the win, logging 24 minutes and collecting two saves.

Ferrum goalkeeper Brody Johnson, (0-1) played all 60 minutes and recorded 14 assists.

The Panthers’ next match is Saturday at Brevard (N.C.) College.