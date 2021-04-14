Lynchburg sweeps ODAC doubleheader from Ferrum

Averett scored two runs in the sixth and Ferrum countered with one run to make the count, 9-7.

The Cougars secured the win with a six-run seventh.

Averett outhit Ferrum, 18-11, and benefited from four Panthers errors, while committing two defensive miscues.

The Cougars took a 9-7 lead into the top of the seventh and they increased it by scoring six runs.

Averett (10-12) scored twice in the third inning, five in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Ferrum manufactured single runs in the first, third and sixth and four in the fifth.

The Cougars benefited from four Panthers errors, while committing two errors.

In the first game, Arielle Eure belted a pair of home runs: a solo shot to right center field in the first inning and a solo blast to left center field in the third.

In the fifth inning, Skyler Swaney and Bayley Cunningham collected RBI singles and Tori Scott drove in a pair of runs with a fielder’s choice.

In the sixth Breanna Weaver drove in a run with a base hit.

Swaney was 3 of 4 with a run and an RBI.