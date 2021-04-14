Lynchburg sweeps ODAC doubleheader from Ferrum

FERRUM—University of Lynchburg earned its eighth and ninth wins in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball play Monday with a doubleheader sweep of league foe Ferrum College, 7-0 and 10-9 in eight innings at American National Bank Field.
The Hornets (19-11, 9-1 ODAC) manufactured four runs in the top of the first inning for the win in the first game and generated the game-winning run in the top of the eighth in the second contest.
Lynchburg, a winner of three straight games, is in first place in the ODAC, 1 1/2 games ahead of Virginia Wesleyan University (7-1) and Emory & Henry College (7-1), which are deadlocked in second place.
Also, Roanoke College (5-1) has one conference loss.
Ferrum is in eighth place in the 11-team league.
The top eight teams qualify for the conference’s postseason tournament.
In the first game, Lynchburg added to its advantage by producing single-run rallies in the third, fourth and sixth frame.
The Hornets outhit the Panthers (11-15, 2-6 ODAC) 11-7 and they benefited from two Ferrum errors, while playing mistake-free defense.
Kayla Hugate and former Franklin County prep standout Karle Cundiff each smacked a double for Lynchburg in the first game.
Four players had multiple hits for Lynchburg.
Hornets starter Emily Charlton tossed a complete game. She struck out five.
Ferrum starter Ashton Lambeth (4-6) was charged with the loss. She lasted a 1/3 of an inning.
Panthers shortstop Keri Hamlett was 2 of 4 with a double and a stolen base.
In the second game, Ferrum erased a 9-4 deficit by manufacturing five runs in the last of the seventh to force extra innings.
Lynchburg scored the winning run in the top of the eighth courtesy of a Bri Hodges sacrifice fly to right field. Hugate was able to tag from third and sprint home.
In the last of the seventh, Carly Nelson’s double to center field drove in Kassie Widner and Hamlett smacked a double to right center field to bring Nelson home.
Later, Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) drove in Hamlett with a base hit to center field and a base hit by Skyler Swaney to center field enabled Arielle Eure to score the Panthers’ eighth run.
Pinch runner Makayla Fincanon came home with the tying run on a ground out by Bayley Cunningham.
Ferrum led 4-1 after the first inning, but Lynchburg erased that deficit by scoring eight runs in the top of the fifth.
Ferrum outhit Lynchburg, 13-10, and each team committed an error.
Lexi Powell, Sophie Tully and Cundiff each had a double and Hodges belted a grand-slam home run in the fifth to highlight a 2 of 3 showing at the plate.
Skyla Strohm belted a three-run home run to centerfield for the Panthers in the first inning.
Hamlett was 2 of 5 with a double, a run and RBI, Eure was 2 of 4 with two runs and walk, Weaver was 2 of 4 with a run and a RBI and Swaney was 2 of 4 with a double and an RBI.
Erin Nelson (3-6) was charged with the loss after pitching the last three innings in relief.
Ferrum returns to action today on the road against Emory & Henry College. The first game of the ODAC doubleheader starts at 3 p.m.
Eure earns ODAC Player of the Week accoladesFOREST—Ferrum College softball standout Arielle Eure has been selected Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Player of the Week based on her performances in four games last week.
Eure’s batting totals from the four games were stout: a .615 average, five doubles, two home runs, five RBIs and seven runs.
In the Panthers’ doubleheader sweep of league foe Guilford (N.C.) College on April 6 in Greensboro, Eure was 4 of 6 at the plate with three doubles. She scored three runs and drove in one.
In the Panthers’ non-league doubleheader split with Averett University at home on April 8, Eure was 4 of 7 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs. She scored four runs.
This marks the second straight season that Eure has earned the weekly honor; she was first cited during an abbreviated 2020 campaign on February 24.
Ferrum opened that season with nine straight wins and was nationally-ranked at the end of the season, which ended abruptly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to Monday’s league doubleheader against Lynchburg, Eure ranked third in the ODAC in total bases, fourth in doubles and home runs and fifth in runs.
Panthers, Averett split non-league twin billFERRUM—Long-time softball adversaries Ferrum College and Averett University split a non-conference softball doubleheader last week at American National Bank Field with the Cougars winning the first game, 15-7, and the Panthers taking the second contest, 5-3.
The rivlary between the two teams dates to Ferrum’s tenure as a member of the USA South Athletic Conference as the Panthers and the Cougars battled for league titles in 2016 and 2017.
Averett begins competition in the ODAC in the fall of 2022.
In the first game, the Cougars broke a 2-2 deadlock by scoring five runs in the top of the fifth.The Panthers cut a 7-2 deficit to one run courtesy of a four-run fifth.
Averett scored two runs in the sixth and Ferrum countered with one run to make the count, 9-7.
The Cougars secured the win with a six-run seventh.
Averett outhit Ferrum, 18-11, and benefited from four Panthers errors, while committing two defensive miscues.
The Cougars took a 9-7 lead into the top of the seventh and they increased it by scoring six runs.
Averett (10-12) scored twice in the third inning, five in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Ferrum manufactured single runs in the first, third and sixth and four in the fifth.
The Cougars benefited from four Panthers errors, while committing two errors.
In the first game, Arielle Eure belted a pair of home runs: a solo shot to right center field in the first inning and a solo blast to left center field in the third.
In the fifth inning, Skyler Swaney and Bayley Cunningham collected RBI singles and Tori Scott drove in a pair of runs with a fielder’s choice.
In the sixth Breanna Weaver drove in a run with a base hit.
Swaney was 3 of 4 with a run and an RBI.
Ashton Lambeth was tagged with the loss. She worked 1 2/3 innings of relief and permitted six hits and four earned runs, while striking out one.
For Averett, Kaitlyn Aherron and Lauren Nelson smacked home runs in the fifth inning.
Aherron’s home run was a solo shot, while Nelson’s homer was a three-run shot.
Aherron was 3 of 5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs.
Aherron and Erin Rankin each had a double and Mallory Griffiths had a triple.
Starting pitcher Taylor Sullivan (4-2) worked four innings for the win. She surrendered six hits and two earned runs, while striking out seven.
In the second game. Averett led 3-0 before Ferrum rallied for all five of its runs in the last of the fifth.
Eure doubled off the fence in center field to drive in two runs, and a sacrifice bunt by Weaver plated another.
Then, Swaney popped a bunt over the pitcher’s head to drive in a run and Cunningham drilled an RBI single to drive in Ferrum’s final run.
Averett tallied its runs in the third, fourth and fifth frames, one in each inning.
Averett outhit Ferrum, 10-8, and played error-free defense.
The Panthers won despite committing two errors.
Lambeth (4-5) pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win. She allowed four hits, an earned run and two walks, while striking out one.
Erin Nelson started for the Panthers and yielded six hits, two earned runs and a walk in 3 1/3 innings.
Nelson was 2 of 3 at the plate with a double and a run.
Also, Eure was 2 of 4 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs.
Eure was 4 of 7 with two doubles, two homers, four RBIs and four runs in the doubleheader.
Anna Coleman paced Averett at the plate by going 2 of 3 with a double and an RBI. Lauren Johnston was 2 of 4 and Chloe Horton had a double.
Aherron (4-6) was charged with the loss. She gave up eight hits, a walk and five earned runs, while striking out three.