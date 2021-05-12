Madden-McAfee earns Academic All-District accolades

FERRUM—Ferrum College men’s basketball standout Kajuan Madden-McAfee has been chosen to the 2020-21 CoSIA Academic All-District V team as a first-team selection.

Because he is a first-team choice, Madden-McAfee is eligible for Academic All-America honors.

Seven former Ferrum student-athletes have earned Academic All-America citations: Elizabeth Adams (women’s soccer/women’s tennis, third team in 2000); Dustin Hamoy (football, second team in 2006); Wilson Paine (men’s tennis, first team in 2007); Paul Jaglowski (baseball, first team in 2012); Hank Parsley (baseball, first team in 2015); Morgan Funck (women’s soccer, second team in 2015) and Brian Mann (football, second team in 2018).

Madden-McAfee, who hails from Harrisonburg, served as team captain this season while maintaing a 4.0 grade-point-average (GPA) with a major in applied mathematics and a minor in educational studies.

Also, Madden-McAfee is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Succes, was nominated as a student committee member for the Teacher Education Committee and started Truth Last Forever, a campus Bible study group.

In the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), Madden-McAfee is the league’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year in men’s basketball for 2020-21.