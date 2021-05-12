 Skip to main content
Madden-McAfee earns Academic All-District accolades
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Madden-McAfee earns Academic All-District accolades

Madden-McAfee earns Academic All-District accolades

While competing against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival University of Lynchburg, Ferrum College’s Kujuan Madden-McAfee converts a lay-up. Madden-McAfee has earned CoSIDA Academic All-District laurels for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season and is eligible for Academic All-America accolades.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM—Ferrum College men’s basketball standout Kajuan Madden-McAfee has been chosen to the 2020-21 CoSIA Academic All-District V team as a first-team selection.

Because he is a first-team choice, Madden-McAfee is eligible for Academic All-America honors.

Seven former Ferrum student-athletes have earned Academic All-America citations: Elizabeth Adams (women’s soccer/women’s tennis, third team in 2000); Dustin Hamoy (football, second team in 2006); Wilson Paine (men’s tennis, first team in 2007); Paul Jaglowski (baseball, first team in 2012); Hank Parsley (baseball, first team in 2015); Morgan Funck (women’s soccer, second team in 2015) and Brian Mann (football, second team in 2018).

Madden-McAfee, who hails from Harrisonburg, served as team captain this season while maintaing a 4.0 grade-point-average (GPA) with a major in applied mathematics and a minor in educational studies.

Also, Madden-McAfee is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Succes, was nominated as a student committee member for the Teacher Education Committee and started Truth Last Forever, a campus Bible study group.

In the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), Madden-McAfee is the league’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year in men’s basketball for 2020-21.

Madden-McAfee is the second Ferrum student-athlete to win a Scholar-Athlete award from the conference, the first in men’s basketball.

In men’s basketball, Madden-McAfee earned all-conference recognition after averaging 15.6 points-per-game. He made 44.8% of his shots from the field, 43.8% from the 3-point arc and 65% from the free-throw line.

The CoSIA Academic All-America program recognizes men’s basketball honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division II and NAIA.

First, second and third team Academic All-America honorees will be announced later this month.

