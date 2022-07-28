 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAN ON MAN BLOCKING

STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Blocking is one of the primary skills of football. It was on display during this drill involving a pair of Franklin County lineman at Thursday's traditional opening day of high school football practice in the commonwealth. The Eagles, who finished 5-6 last season and in second place in the Blue Ridge District, seek their sixth straight postseason appearance in Class 6 when regular-season play begins in late August.

