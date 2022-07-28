MAN ON MAN BLOCKING

Blocking is one of the primary skills of football. It was on display during this drill involving a pair of Franklin County lineman at Thursday's traditional opening day of high school football practice in the commonwealth. The Eagles, who finished 5-6 last season and in second place in the Blue Ridge District, seek their sixth straight postseason appearance in Class 6 when regular-season play begins in late August.
SCRUGGS—Darrell Craft, owner of The Waterfront Country Club, captured the championship of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame’s Senior men’s …
MONETA -Sadler/Stanley Racing Team owners, former NASCAR driver and Fox Sports® Analyst Hermie Sadler and Virginia State Senator Bill Stanley …
FOREST— It is rare to have a “first” for a set of awards that have been bestowed since the early 1980s, but that is exactly what we have this …
Franklin County’s golf team is conducting two days of tryouts for the 2022 season Monday and Tuesday, July 25-26, at Willow Creek Country Club.
SOUTH BOSTON - South Boston Speedway celebrates its 65th anniversary with a pair of August events, both of which feature the excitement of tod…
FOREST—Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC0 student-athletes had a banner season in their sports arenas during the 2021-22 campaign, but th…
FERRUM, Ferrum College alumna and former student-athlete Morganne Flinkstrom (Class of 2021) has been hired as an assistant field hockey coach…
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.—Former Franklin County and Randolph College standout Sarah Perry has been has accepted an assistant coaching position with N…
CALLAWAY - Jimmy Mullins claimed the pole and captured the checkered flag of the Super Street feature of Saturday night's Battle of the Commo…
The Gerald “Peanut’’ Hall Scholarship golf tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Willow Creek Country Club.