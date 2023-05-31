Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Manchester crafted leads of six and seven runs, then held off a rally by Franklin County in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 9-7 victory over the Eagles in a first-round regional softball match-up Friday at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

With the loss, the Eagles, the 2023 Blue Ridge District champions, end their season with a 16-7 record.

Also, the loss ends Franklin County's tenure in Class 6. Next spring, the Eagles begin play in Class 5 where three of its new region rivals at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, Blue Ridge foe William Fleming and Albemarle.

Manchester (13-8) has won five of its last six games and brings a two-game winning streak into its postseason contest against Floyd Kellam, set for today (May 31) in Virginia Beach.

The Lancers led 6-0 before Franklin County tallied its first run in the last of the sixth.

The Eagles would score once more in the frame to cut the deficit to four runs, 6-2.

Manchester manufactured three runs in the top of the seventh to push the difference to seven run, 9-2.

But Franklin County was not finished.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles tallied five runs to produce the final count.

CIRCLING THE BASES: Eagles head coach Bryan Forbes enters the 2024 season eight victories shy of the 200-win mark for his career.

To date, Forbes has 192 career triumphs.