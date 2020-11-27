Mandatory parent-student sports meeting is online

The mandatory sports meeting for parents and potential student-athletes at Franklin County High School and Benjamin Franklin Middle School is online this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Those interested in participating in fall, winter and/or spring sports must complete two items online.
First, all parents and students must view the mandatory athletic/concussion video.
Second, both parents and students must digitally sign the parent meeting form.
Links to both are on the FCHS website and BFMS website.
To access the links on the FCHS website, go to the parent tab of the website.
The FCHS web address is https://www.fchs.frco.k12.va.us .
The BFMS website has links under the athletics tab.
The BFMS web address is https://www.bfms.frco.k12.va.us .
These requirements must be completed prior to participation in any Virginia High School League (VHSL) sponsored athletic or activity event—such as scholastic bowl and theatre.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
Johnny CASA 5K slated for Dec. 19
The 15th annual Johnny CASA 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19 in Rocky Mount.
The race and the walk talk the starter’s gun at 9 a.m.
The event is being promoted as a superhero-themed, family fun run/walk.
Proceeds benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center (CASA) in Rocky Mount.
Established in August 2001, the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center provides a comprehensive interdisciplinary response to children impacted by the immediate and long-term trauma associated with abuse and neglect.
David Carter (men’s) and Natalie Davis (women’s) are the reigning 5K champions. Both are Franklin County prep distance runners.The course has changed this year, and other changes have been made to help ensure the safety of the participants.
The race begins at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
Also, virtual participation is being offered. The in-person participants start in waves based on their estimated pace.Those paces are less than 8-minute mile, 8 to 9:59-minute mile, 10-11:59-minute mile, 12-14:59-minute mile and 15-19-minute mile.
Participants are asked to wear a mask when not racing and practice social distancing throughout the event.Once competitors complete their race, they are asked to take a refreshment bag and head home to view the results online.
Registration is open.
Runners are asked to register and pay electronically at https://www.runsignup.com .
Registration ends Thursday, Dec. 17 for the virtual 5K run and 5K walk.Registration for the in-person 5K run and 5K walk ends Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8:30 a.m.
Cost is $25 for all events.
No monies will be refunded.Cost for the in-person 5K and in-person walk increases starting Monday, Dec. 14.
From Staff Reports
