Mandatory parent-student sports meeting is online

The course has changed this year, and other changes have been made to help ensure the safety of the participants.

The race begins at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Also, virtual participation is being offered.

The in-person participants start in waves based on their estimated pace.

Those paces are less than 8-minute mile, 8 to 9:59-minute mile, 10-11:59-minute mile, 12-14:59-minute mile and 15-19-minute mile.

Participants are asked to wear a mask when not racing and practice social distancing throughout the event.

Once competitors complete their race, they are asked to take a refreshment bag and head home to view the results online.

Registration is open.

Runners are asked to register and pay electronically at https://www.runsignup.com .

Registration ends Thursday, Dec. 17 for the virtual 5K run and 5K walk.

Registration for the in-person 5K run and 5K walk ends Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8:30 a.m.

Cost is $25 for all events.

No monies will be refunded.