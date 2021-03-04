March fishing report

Fishing will be good. Best areas will be flats, humps, stumps and rocky points.

Best lures will be tubes, jig and pig, hair jigs, drop shots, Ned rigs, jerk baits and shallow-running crank baits.

Best areas will be in the mid- to the lower-sections of the lake.

Cloudy days with light wind are good times to try your luck.

Look for areas with rocks and stumps close to the deep water and isolated rock piles near deep water.

Smallmouth bass feed heavily on crawfish this time of year.

Striped bass

Striper fishing will improve this month. Stripers will be caught in both rivers and in all the main creeks.

Best lures will be swim baits, buck tails, Alabama rigs and Zoom flukes fished on 1/4- to 3/8-ounce lead heads.

The best times to fish are cloudy days, early morning and late afternoon. Night fishing will start improving.

The best depths will be from the surface to 30 feet.

Live bait fished on down lines and planer boards will work well.