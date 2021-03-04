March fishing report

March is a good month to fish. With spring right around the corner, the water temperature has been rising and will continue to improve fishing opportunities.
Water temperature will be in the 50s this month.
The best times to fish will be early morning, late afternoon and cloudy days.
Striper fishing will be good this month and night fishing will improve.
Largemouth bass
Fishing for largemouth bass will be good this month as water temperatures rise.
Best lures will be jerk baits, jigs, swim baits, spinner baits and crank baits.
Secondary points, stumpy areas, rocky areas and shallow coves later in the month will be the best areas to try.
Best depths will be from 2 to 15 feet.
Bass fishing should continue to be good all through the spawn.
Crawfish are a big part of their diet during the spring.
As the water warms baitfish will constantly move to the shallow areas of the lake.
Remember to take care of bass and release them, especially during the spawn.
Smallmouth bass
Fishing will be good. Best areas will be flats, humps, stumps and rocky points.
Best lures will be tubes, jig and pig, hair jigs, drop shots, Ned rigs, jerk baits and shallow-running crank baits.
Best areas will be in the mid- to the lower-sections of the lake.
Cloudy days with light wind are good times to try your luck.
Look for areas with rocks and stumps close to the deep water and isolated rock piles near deep water.
Smallmouth bass feed heavily on crawfish this time of year.
Striped bass
Striper fishing will improve this month. Stripers will be caught in both rivers and in all the main creeks.
Best lures will be swim baits, buck tails, Alabama rigs and Zoom flukes fished on 1/4- to 3/8-ounce lead heads.
The best times to fish are cloudy days, early morning and late afternoon. Night fishing will start improving.
The best depths will be from the surface to 30 feet.
Live bait fished on down lines and planer boards will work well.
This is also a good month to troll as the stripers can be caught in shallow water.
The stripers will constantly be on the move this month. Look for them in shallow water on main and secondary points, especially just before dark.
Crappie
March is a good month to crappie fish. The best depths will be 5 to 10 feet.
Crappie will be found around docks, brush piles, stumps and fallen trees.
Docks with brush piles are usually better areas to hold crappie.
Small live minnows and 1½- to 2-inch tubes or shad-shaped plastic lures fished on 1/32- to 1/16-ounce lead heads will work best to catch crappie this month.
Best areas are the main creeks and the upper sections of both rivers.
Tips of the month
The baitfish will start to move to the back of the creeks and the shallow points as the water temperature rises.
Night fishing will be good.
Fishing will improve as the water temperature rises.
Wear a life jacket and never fish alone at night or cold days.
Keep running lights on after dark.
Remember to practice catch and release and take a kid fishing.