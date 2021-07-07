Marketing grant is awarded to SVMC

SOUTH BOSTON—Southern Virginia Motorsports Council (SVMC) has been awarded $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP) through a grant donation.

As the state rebounds from the pandemic, the grant is designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors through marketing and advertising initiatives.

Formed in late 2020, SVMC is comprised of the teams at Virginia International Raceway (VIR), South Boston Speedway and Virginia Motorsports Park and works to not only promote the tracks, but also provide a community for racing lovers across Virginia.

The VTC Recovery Marketing Leverage grant funds will aid SVMC in promoting special offers, additional programs and other tourism businesses across the state.

The team will soon release a summer package for racing fans as well as a promotion around the Virginia “Wander Love’’ program, which gives race track visitors an itinerary of other attactions, restaurants and more to patronize.

“Tourism is a crucial section of the Virginia economy and when we invest in this industry, we support local job creation and drive regional economic growth, which is desperately needed now due to the pandemic,’’ Governor Ralph Northam said.