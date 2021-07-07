Marketing grant is awarded to SVMC

SOUTH BOSTON—Southern Virginia Motorsports Council (SVMC) has been awarded $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP) through a grant donation.
As the state rebounds from the pandemic, the grant is designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors through marketing and advertising initiatives.
Formed in late 2020, SVMC is comprised of the teams at Virginia International Raceway (VIR), South Boston Speedway and Virginia Motorsports Park and works to not only promote the tracks, but also provide a community for racing lovers across Virginia.
The VTC Recovery Marketing Leverage grant funds will aid SVMC in promoting special offers, additional programs and other tourism businesses across the state.
The team will soon release a summer package for racing fans as well as a promotion around the Virginia “Wander Love’’ program, which gives race track visitors an itinerary of other attactions, restaurants and more to patronize.
“Tourism is a crucial section of the Virginia economy and when we invest in this industry, we support local job creation and drive regional economic growth, which is desperately needed now due to the pandemic,’’ Governor Ralph Northam said.
“These funds give localities and businesses access to critical marketing resources that will help bring more travelers to our Commonwealth, increase visitor spending and grow demand for Virginia products.’’
In additional to SVMC, the RMLP initiative has produced more than $7.5 millon to more than 450 statewide tourism entities with $1.9 million coming from the VTC and more than $5.6 million in-kind value from local partners to match.
With visitors to Halifax County spending more than $51 million in 2019 and contributing more than $2.9 million in local and state tax revenue, tourism has quickly become one of the Commonwealth’s largest economic engines.
“Southern Virginia’s racing history is storied and continues to build on that tradition,’’ Halifax County Tourism Director LaTonya Sadler said.
“We are thrilled to see the three entities come together to support one another, as they each bring their unique brand to motorsports. Halifax County looks forward to welcoming race fans to the region and working with our local tracks to increase awareness and attendance.’’
The SVMC plans on launching programs as early as this summer to kickstart seasonal attendance at local race tracks.
For information on upcoming packages and SVMC, visit svmcracing.com .