Marlins refuse to be caught, shoot their way past Panthers

FERRUM—Virginia Wesleyan University welcomed Ferrum College to 2022 with deft shooting that produced high percentages and a pair of 40-plus point halves in an 89-72 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball victory at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Marlins (6-7, 2-2 ODAC) claimed their sixth win of the season and squared their conference mark with the triumph.

The Panthers (6-7, 0-3 ODAC) were playing their first game of the new year, their first since a non-conference win in a New Year’s Eve matinee.

Because of COVID-19 issues within the squad, Ferrum had to postpone its first three scheduled games of the new year versus league rivals Roanoke College, Bridgewater College and the University of Lynchburg.

All three games have been rescheduled.

“We’ve been out, but we’re back to it and we got (a game) in,’’ Panthers bench boss Tyler Sanborn said. “…I did see a little fatigue. We’ve got 27 guys in our program and the past two days, we’ve practiced with 14.

Ferrum employed 10 players, only two of whom were on the court for more than 10 minutes.

Only starters James Smith Jr., Darius Kemp and Bryce Hall logged 30 or more minutes.

Ferrum’s starters averaged 27.8 minutes and its reserves averaged 12.2.

“Our endurance isn’t why we lost,’’ Sanborn said. “…It may have had a little bit of a factor defensively.’’

One of the players who was not available was Michael Spraggins, who is in “return to play protocol’’ and will likely not return until Saturday, Sanborn said.

Virginia Wesleyan led from wire-to-wire; the contest was tied once, and the Marlins led by 21 points with 3:47 to play after a 3-pointer by Corey Pelham.

The Panthers were within seven points, 59-52, with 14:17 left when they entered the one-and-one bounus after the Marlins committed their seventh foul of the second half.

Virginia Wesleyan made 63% (17 of 27) of its shots from the field and 58.2% (32 of 55) for the game.

Virginia Wesleyan made 52.9% (9 of 17) of its shots from the 3-point arc in the first half and 45.2% (14 of 31) for the game.

Virginia Wesleyan made 66.7% (4 of 6) of their shots from the free-throw line in the first half and 78.6% (11 of 14) for the game.

“They were good, they made a bunch of shots,’’ Sanborn said.

The Panthers’ percentages were not weak by any means—56.1% shooting (23 of 41), 50% shooting (8 of 16) from the 3-point arc and 78.3% (18 of 23) from the line—but the Panthers failed to reach the 40-point mark in either half.

“Offensively, we were very effecient,’’ Sanborn said. “We just couldn’t stop them.’’

Virginia Wesleyan led 10-4 early. Two 3-pointers, one by Pelham, the other by Jordan Crump highlighted the surge.

The Panthers tallied seven of the next 11 points to pull within three, 14-11. That run ended with a Smith lay-up, but the Panthers were 10 points in arrears at intermission.

The Marlins held edges in points in the paint (32-24), points off turnovers (20-6), second-chance points (10-3), fast break points (2-0) and bench points (29-10).

Tim Fisher led Virginia Wesleyan with 24 points and nine rebounds—both game-best totals—and four assists.

Fisher was 10 of 15 from the field, 4 of 5 from the free-throw line in 25 minutes.

“We couldn’t help (defensively) on (Fisher) because he made the right play. He really makes them go. He’s really good,’’ Sanborn said.

Pelham and Anthony Jackson each tallied15 points and Omari Deveaux netted 12.

Each of the Marlins’ four double-figure scorers shot better than 50% from the field.

Four other players contributed points to Virginia Wesleyan’s victory.

The Marlins were four points shy of placing six players in double figures.

Kajuan Madden-McAfee led the Panthers with 20 points and four assists.

Also scoring in double figures were Smith with 19 points and Hall with 11.

Smith and Hall each swished three of the Panthers’ eight 3-pointers.

Six other players saw action, none of whom were in double figures, combining for 22 points.

The Panthers netted eight of the game’s last 12 points. Treys by Smith and Hall and a pair of free throws by Madden-McAfee accounted for those points.

Kemp grabbed six rebounds for the Panthers.

TIP-INS: Ferrum’s ODAC game against nationally-ranked Roanoke, scheduled for the Cregger Center, was moved from Monday to Tuesday.

The Panthers’ game against conference foe Randolph College scheduled for Wednesday at Swartz Gymnasiun has been moved to Thursday night.

Tip off is 7 p.m..

Ferrum concludes a three-game week against No. 1 ranked and league rival Randolph-Macon College Saturday at 4 p.m. at Swartz Gym.

Fisher was voted ODAC Player of the Week in men’s basketball following his performance against the Panthers.