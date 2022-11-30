Marlins stay out of Panthers' nets, win by 12

FERRUM - A last-place finish, predicted in preseason for Ferrum College, has the Panthers looking up at each of its 12 rivals in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Sunday, the Panthers saw what the view is among the top four.

Virginia Wesleyan University, paced by a pair of 40-point stanzas, got points from nine players in besting the Panthers, 80-68, in the 2022-2023 league men’s basketball opener for both teams at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Marlins, who held the lead for almost 31 of the game’s 40 minutes, turned an eight-point, 58-50 edge into their largest lead, 69-52, with 7 1/2 minutes remaining - courtesy of an 11-2 scoring surge.

Virginia Wesleyan, which was tabbed for a fourth-place league finish in the preseason poll, would match that 17-point spread (78-61) in the closing three minutes before Ferrum would finish the contest by tallying seven of the game’s last nine points.

“(Virginia Wesleyan) is one of the top four teams in this league (the ODAC)…and they’re the best team we’ve played,’’ first-year Panthers bench boss Patrick Corrigan said.

“We had some opportunities, but you can’t squander them to beat a good team.

“We got to continue to work to get better,’’ Corrigan said.

The Marlins’ marksmanship was pivotal in their victory - they converted 58% (29 of 50) of their shots from the floor and 55.6% (10 of 18) of their tries from the 3-point arc.

Five players made at least one 3-pointer.

The Panthers (2-4, 0-1 ODAC) made 51.9% (28 of 54) of their shots, but struggled from 3-point distance, converting 35.3% (6 of 17) of their attempts.

Ferrum’s loss spoiled a game-best, 28-point performance by Calvin Washington, who was 12 of 17 from the field in 36:26 of action.

“This is his best game,’’ Corrigan said of his sophomore forward. “It’s good to see the progress he has made. He’s made a lot of progress.’’

Teammate Deshone Hicks logged a game-high 37:47 and totaled 13 points and Ayden Gamble was 3 of 5 from the field - all from the arc.

Of the 17 players who saw action, five played more than 30 minutes.

Virginia Wesleyan scored 18 points off 14 Ferrum turnovers and held edges in second-chance points (9-4), fast-break points (6-4) and bench scoring (40-7).

The Marlins led 40-36 at intermission and outscored the Panthers 40-32 in the second half.

Reserve Khai Seargeant netted a team-best 21 points and starter Eric Rowland scored 19. The two were a combined 14 of 20 from the field.

Ferrum scored the game’s first seven points and led for the opening nine minutes.

Virginia Wesleyan captured its initial lead, 17-16, with 11 minutes left in the first half. The count was even at 20 before consecutive 3-pointers keyed an 8-0 run that broke the stalemate.

The Marlins led 30-26 after a Ferrum 3-point play and from that point each team would net 10 points to finish the half.

The Panthers hit two 3-pointers in the last 2 1/2 minutes of the half, the first sliced the deficit to one, 32-31.

The Marlins matched that first trey by making 3 of 4 attempts from the free-throw line.

Virginia Wesleyan would counter the Panthers’ second 3-pointer with one of their own to produce a six-point spread that would be cut to four, 40-36, at the break.

Ferrum would pull to within two points (40-38, 43-41 and 45-43) early in the second half.

The difference was 10 points, 55-45, after a Virginia Wesleyan 3-pointer with 12:14 showing.

The Marlins’ 58-50 lead was their last one that was less than double figures.

The Panthers suffered their second straight loss in conference play dating to last season.

Ferrum played its second straight game without junior forward Michael Spraggins, who prepped at Halifax County.

Corrigan said Spraggins' status is 'day to day.'

Ferrum returns to action tonight against ODAC foe University of Lynchburg.

Tip off at Swartz Gym is 7:30 p.m.

Ferrum's women's team opens the conference doubleheader at 5 p.m. against Roanoke College.

Greensboro edges Ferrum, 62-59

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Greensboro (N.C.) College tallied 13 of the game’s final 14 points to defeat Ferrum College, 62-59, in a non-conference men’s basketball game Wednesday at Hanes Gymnasium.

The Pride (2-2), who squared its record with the win, and the Panthers, playing for the first time since 2019, are former USA South Athletic Conference rivals.

Ferrum has lost seven of the last 10 games in the series, but it holds a 15-9 advantage in the set - at one time its edge was 11-1.

The Panthers held their last lead, 58-57, with 2:23 left.

Greensboro outscored Ferrum by eight points, 37-29, in the second half to erase a five-point 30-25, halftime deficit.

Kevon Wright led the Pride with 17 points, while Ty Hill netted 10 points and six other players scored.

Alfredo Abel-Rivera, who was 6 of 8 from the field, tallied a game-best 19 points for Ferrum, Deshone Hicks totaled 14 points, Calvin Washington finished with eight points and five other players scored.

The Panthers made 42% (21 of 50) of their shots from the field as opposed to the Pride’s 32.4% (22 of 68) clip.

Ferrum converted 21.4% (3 of 4) of its 3-point field goal tries, while Greensboro was successful on 25% (4 of 16) of its attempts from long distance.

The game featured three lead changes and six ties.

Greensboro scored 30 points in the paint, eight points off turnovers, 22 second-chance points, 13 fast-break points and 17 bench points.

Ferrum collected 26 points in the paint, 21 points off turnovers, 11 fast-break points and 18 bench points.​