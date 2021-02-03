Maroons, Panthers battle in the 40s

SALEM - In the latest match-up between rivals Ferrum College and Roanoke College, each team teased the 50-point mark, but neither one matched it or exceeded it.
The contest came down to three length-of-the-floor plays in the closing 8.6 seconds.
Kasey Draper, a former Northside prep star, drove to the basket for the last of his game-best 17 points and his deuce with two seconds left proved to be the game-winner, 49-48, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball contest at the Cregger Center.
The Panthers (1-3, 0-2 in the ODAC), who suffered their third straight loss following a road win in their season opener, got one final possession following a time out that was taken after Draper's basket, but James Smith Jr. was unable to get off a shot before the horn.
"With 2.1 seconds, I would have loved for (James) to have gotten something up there, but that's a tough play to have to go the length of the court in that short of time,'' Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn said.
"We got the catch that we wanted, but (James) didn't have much space because the guy who was on him did a good job of covering him.''
Smith netted the last of his team-best 13 points with 8.6 seconds left to give Ferrum a 48-47 edge.
Roanoke responded with a time out that would set the stage for Draper's heroics.
"Roanoke is so good defensively, they are so physical. They created some issues for us with the way they play defense. They are solid at every position,'' Sanborn said.
"When you score only 48 points, it's hard to win basketball games.''
The last time Ferrum failed to reach the 50-point mark was last year in a 17-point, 57-40 conference loss at Randolph-Macon College.
The contest was atypical for January during an atypical season that's a sprint and not a marathon.
"Once you are at this point (late January) in a season in a normal year, you are doing some things differently. Normally, you've had 10 or 15 games and you're clicking a little bit. I think (teams) are still trying to figure things out. I know we are for sure,'' Sanborn said.
"The condensed schedule that we have creates some issues when it comes to being fully engulfed in what we are doing,'' Sanborn said.
Draper, who made the last of two free throws with 16.9 seconds remaining to break the game's last stalemate (46-46), a deadlock that was achieved when Smith hit a basket for the Panthers.
Draper completed a double-double with a game-best 11 rebounds.
The Maroons, who converted 35.8% (19 of 53) of their shots, entered the one-and-one bonus with 5:32 left and Efosa Edosomwan answered with two makes from the free-throw line to build a five-point, 46-41, edge.
A Nick Helton three-point play with 4:22 showing brought Ferrum within two, 46-44.
Ferrum led 27-26 at the start of the second half and there were two lead changes in the first three minutes of the stanza.
The Panthers built two, four-point leads (34-30, 37-33) after 3-pointers by Smith and Kajuan Madden-McAfee.
Roanoke would square the count at 37, at 39 and at 41 before a Draper trey with 6:03 showing broke that last stalemate.
The Panthers got a 3-pointer from Kalip Jones to open the game, but Draper matched the trey to even the count, then scored from inside the arc to give the Maroons an advantage they would not surrender until late in the half.
A Darius Kemp basket would pull the Panthers to within one point, 10-9, but from there, the Maroons responded with a 12-4 run that produced a nine-point, 22-13, edge.
The Panthers trailed 24-15 after a Draper basket with 3:47 left, but a 12-0 run, one in which Kemp tallied seven of the points, made the count 27-24.
Smith scored to pull Ferrum within two (24-22) and a 3-pointer by Madden-McAfee broke a 24-24 tie.
Draper scored as the half ended to bring the Maroons within a point at the break.
Roanoke outscored Ferrum 23-21 after intermission.
The Panthers converted 38.5% (20 of 52) of their shots.
"We missed some open shots that we normally make. … We did some good things offensively in the first half, but I didn't think we were flowing at all. That was frustrating,'' Sanborn said.
The Maroons won the rebounding battle, 38-33. The Panthers distributed 12 assists to the Maroons' 10.
Roanoke won despite committing 14 turnovers, while Ferrum made 13 blunders.
At game's end, Ferrum held advantages in points off turnovers (21-8), second-chance points (3-0), points in the paint (26-20) and bench points (13-10).
The Maroons attained an edge in fast-break points (4-3).
Smith pulled down six rebounds, while Kemp tallied 11 points and Helton scored nine.
Also, Carrington Young grabbed four rebounds, passed out five assists and collected four steals.
Edosomwan finished with nine points, four rebounds and four steals, while Ethan Rohan scored six points, claimed eight rebounds and totaled three steals and Tripp Greene passed out three assists.