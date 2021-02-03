Maroons, Panthers battle in the 40s

SALEM - In the latest match-up between rivals Ferrum College and Roanoke College, each team teased the 50-point mark, but neither one matched it or exceeded it.

The contest came down to three length-of-the-floor plays in the closing 8.6 seconds.

Kasey Draper, a former Northside prep star, drove to the basket for the last of his game-best 17 points and his deuce with two seconds left proved to be the game-winner, 49-48, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball contest at the Cregger Center.

The Panthers (1-3, 0-2 in the ODAC), who suffered their third straight loss following a road win in their season opener, got one final possession following a time out that was taken after Draper's basket, but James Smith Jr. was unable to get off a shot before the horn.

"With 2.1 seconds, I would have loved for (James) to have gotten something up there, but that's a tough play to have to go the length of the court in that short of time,'' Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn said.

"We got the catch that we wanted, but (James) didn't have much space because the guy who was on him did a good job of covering him.''

Smith netted the last of his team-best 13 points with 8.6 seconds left to give Ferrum a 48-47 edge.