Maroons preserve lead in the ninth, top Ferrum, 3-1

FERRUM—Roanoke College manufactured two runs in the sixth inning and one in the eighth frame, then held off a Ferrum College rally in the bottom of the ninth for a 3-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball victory Wednesday at W.B. Adams Field.
The contest was Ferrum’s first home conference game of the season.
Maroons starter Evan Parks (1-2) permitted three hits and struck out eight in six innings of work to claim his first victory of the season.
Closer Kevin Ledford took the mound in the ninth and faced six batters. He allowed two hits and a run, which was earned, while striking out two to earn his fourth save of the year.
Roanoke took a shutout into the last of the ninth, but surrendered it when Rufus Hurdle singled through the left side to bring Ozzie Torres home with Ferrum’s lone run.
Panthers starter Devin Boothe (0-2), a former Franklin County prep standout, was charged with the loss.
Boothe, a left hander, allowed six hits, one walk and two runs, both earned, while striking out three in six innings. He faced 23 batters.
Roanoke (11-4, 4-1 ODAC), which led from wire-to-wire, collected nine hits and won despite committing three errors.
Ferrum (4-9, 2-3 ODAC) totaled five hits and played error-free defense.
Tyler De Meo broke a scoreless stalemate with an RBI base hit in the top of the sixth.
Later in the frame, a Carter Plunkett double to right field brought De Meo home with the Maroons’ second run.
In the eighth, Plunkett belted a solo home run.
Ferrum’s ninth-inning rally was ignited by a Ozzie Torres double. Torres advanced to third when Clayton Michael reached base on a Maroons’ defensive miscue.
The Panthers’ next two batters came to the plate representing the tying run, but Ledford retired both via strikeout.
Then, Rufus Hurdle drove in Torres with a base hit through the left side that found the outfield grass.
With runners at second and first, Isaac Yeaman, representing the winning run, drove a Ledford pitch back up the middle.
The ball hit Ledford’s glove before it was fielded by Roanoke shortstop Mason Staz, who fired to first to nab Yeaman for the final out as Hurdle slid into second in an effort to break up the play.
Torres finished the game with three hits, one of which was a double.
Conner Butler collected two hits for the Maroons, while Gavin Kandrick and Plunkett each recorded two. Also, Butler stole a base.
Roanoke’s three pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.
“It was tough to come out on the wrong end in the win-loss column (of this game),” Panthers skipper Ryan Brittle said. “It was a well-played college baseball game and we didn’t get the job done.
“We look forward to getting back to work to get ready for another conference series this weekend.”
Ferrum returns to action Saturday against ODAC foe Bridgewater College at Adams Field.
The first game of a scheduled doubleheader starts at 1 p.m.
Greensboro sweeps Ferrum in softballFERRUM—Greensboro (N.C.) College swept Ferrum College in a non-conference softball doubleheader Wednesday at American National Bank Field, winning the first game, 3-2, and taking the second contest, 12-6.
The Pride (16-4) has swept the Panthers (6-8) in back-to-back doubleheaders.
In the first game, Greensboro outhit Ferrum, 7-5, and committed the game’s lone error, while the Panthers played mistake-free defense.
The Pride broke a scoreless tie with a run in the top of the fourth. A two-run sixth enabled the Pride to extended its advantage to 3-0
Ferrum manufactured its two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Ferrum is 1-4 in one-run games this season.
Kailey Walker was 2 of 4 for Greensboro with a pair of doubles and Macy Brewer had a triple.
Skyler Swaney and Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) each doubled for the Panthers and Kloe Bacon was 2 of 3.
Pride pitcher Cheyanne Cox struck out eight in six innings for her 10th win of the season.
Ashton Lambeth tossed a complete game for Ferrum, but was tagged with the loss. She struck out three.
In the second game, Greensboro built a 3-0 lead by tallying one run in the first and two in the second.
The Panthers erased the deficit courtesy of a six-run fourth that was highlighted by Keri Hamlett’s two-run triple to center field.
Trailing 6-3, the Pride regained the lead after scoring five runs in the top of the fifth. They extended their advantage to 12-6 by rallying for four runs in their half of the seventh.
Greensboro outhit Ferrum, 13-10, and each team committed an error.
A grand-slam home run by Jordan Deaton in the fifth put the Pride back in front.
Also for the Pride, Alexis Sox stroked a double and Alexis Newman smacked two doubles.
Skyla Strohm and Bailey Cunningham each had a double for Ferrum.
Strohm was 2 of 4, while Cunningham and Swaney each was 2 of 3.
Jenna Endsley worked 2/3 of an inning or relief to earn the pitching victory for Greensboro.
Cox, the last of three Greensboro pitchers, returned to the circle and tossed three innings of relief. She struck out five and permitted two hits
Ferrum starter Erin Nelson (1-4) surrendered nine hits, one of which was Deaton’s home run, a walk and eight runs, all earned, while striking out five in five innings.
The Panthers employed three relivers: Lambeth, Swaney and Makayla Fincanon.
Former Franklin County standout Alexandria Prillaman, a sophomore, entered the game for Greensboro as a pinch runner and scored a run.
The Panthers open Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Saturday against Bridgewater College at American National Bank Field.
The first game of a scheduled doubleheader begins at 1 p.m.
Roanoke routs Ferrum men, 25-3SALEM—A trio of seven-goal quarters by Roanoke College Wednesday propelled the Maroons to a 25-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse triumph over Ferrum College at Kerr Stadium.
Roanoke (3-2, 2-1 ODAC) led 7-1 after the first quarter and 14-1 at intermission.
The Maroons pushed the spread to 21-2 following a seven-goal third period and completed the rout by claiming the final frame, 4-1.
Ferrum (3-5, 1-2 ODAC) scored first, then Roanoke responded with an 18-goal surge.
Following the Panthers’ second goal, the Maroons answered with six consecutive goals.
Ethan Caldwell paced the Maroons with five goals and two assists, while Luke Kammerman, George Gilbert and Jay Frye each tallied three goals.
Kammerman distributed five assists.
Mackoy Bodmer led the Panthers with two goals, while Jack Sheehan netted a goal and passed out an assist.
Roanoke outshot Ferrum, 67-15, and claimed possession of 58 ground balls to 17 for the Panthers.
The Maroons was 18 of 20 in clears as opposed to the Panthers’ 14 of 30 clip.
Roanoke won 28 of the match’s 32 face offs and was 2 of 2 in man-up scoring opportunities, while Ferrum was 0 of 1.
Ferrum committed 26 turnovers to Roanoke’s eight.
Maroons netminder Matt Federau (3-2) collected five saves in 40 minutes of action.
Panthers goalkeeper Patrick Martinek (3-5) played 40 minutes and recorded 14 saves.
Ferrum returns to action Wednesday against ODAC foe Guilford (N.C.) College.
Match time at W.B. Adams Stadium is 7 p.m.
Panthers face
Guilford on the roadGREENSBORO, N.C.—A week removed from its first victory, Ferrum College’s football team returns to action tonight in its penultimate game of an abbreviated spring season against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Guilford (N.C.) College.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Armfield Athletic Center.
The Panthers (1-2, 1-2 ODAC) scored in the waning moments for a 33-28 league victory over Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista last week for their first win of the season and the first Ferrum head coaching triumph for new sideline boss Clevie Adams.
Ferrum’s win ends a three-game losing streak dating to last season.
Guilford (0-3, 0-3 ODAC), which brings a six-game losing streak dating to the 2019 campaign into the contest, seeks its first win of the season.
The Quakers have been outscored 134-18 in their three games.
Ferrum won last year’s contest, played at W.B. Adams Stadium, 45-23. Courtesy of a 28-point second stanza, the Panthers led 35-3 at intermission.
Ferrum leads the series, a set that dates to 1985 and includes conference and non-conference match-ups, 15-7.
Guilford had won two in a row in the set prior to last year’s loss.
The last time the two rivals met in Greensboro, Guilford blocked a point-after-touchdown (PAT) kick by the Panthers to preserve a 28-27 win.