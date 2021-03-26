Maroons preserve lead in the ninth, top Ferrum, 3-1

Ferrum is 1-4 in one-run games this season.

Kailey Walker was 2 of 4 for Greensboro with a pair of doubles and Macy Brewer had a triple.

Skyler Swaney and Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) each doubled for the Panthers and Kloe Bacon was 2 of 3.

Pride pitcher Cheyanne Cox struck out eight in six innings for her 10th win of the season.

Ashton Lambeth tossed a complete game for Ferrum, but was tagged with the loss. She struck out three.

In the second game, Greensboro built a 3-0 lead by tallying one run in the first and two in the second.

The Panthers erased the deficit courtesy of a six-run fourth that was highlighted by Keri Hamlett’s two-run triple to center field.

Trailing 6-3, the Pride regained the lead after scoring five runs in the top of the fifth. They extended their advantage to 12-6 by rallying for four runs in their half of the seventh.

Greensboro outhit Ferrum, 13-10, and each team committed an error.

A grand-slam home run by Jordan Deaton in the fifth put the Pride back in front.