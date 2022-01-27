Maroons stay unbeaten in ODAC, top Panthers by eight

FERRUM - Roanoke College crafted a 21-point lead halftime Wednesday, then held off a Ferrum College rally in the second half for a 73-65 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball triumph at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Maroons (13-2, 8-0 ODAC) are undefeated in league play.

Roanoke led 18-13 after the first quarter and pushed the spread to 21 points, 44-23, at intermission.

Ferrum took the third period, 19-17, to cut two points off the deficit, 61-42.

The Panthers (5-13, 3-8 ODAC) won the final stanza, 23-12.

Ferrum closed the gap to nine points in the fourth quarter following 3-pointers by Alexis Miller and Aisha Martin and a lay-up by Kala Cabiness.

Then, the Panthers produced a 13-6 surge over a seven-minute stretch that pulled then to within four points, 67-63 with 1:15 left.

But, Roanoke finished the game with a 6-2 run to secure the win.

"I was really proud of our effort. We played hard and we played together. When we do that, I feel like we can compete with anyone in the league,'' Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said, "and I that we proved that to ourselves. Hopefully, this (showing) will give is confidence moving forward.

Rose Sande led Roanoke with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Ayanna Scarborough tallied 15 points and grabbed six rebounds and Kristina Harrel scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Also, Whitney Hopson passed out five assists.

Cabiness paced Ferrum with 17 points and four assists, while Miller totaled 15 points and three assists and Cameron Hawkins scored 10 points and grabbed a game-best eight rebounds.

The Maroons made 44.4% (24 of 54) of their shots from the field as opposed to the Panthers' 44.0% (22 of 50).

Roanoke won the rebounding battle 36-22, but Ferrum distributed 14 assists to Roanoke's 11.

At game's end, the Maroons held advantages in points off turnovers (15-11), second chance points (17-4), points in the paint (36-16), fast break points (4-0) and bench points (31-17).

Ferrum committed 21 turnovers to Roanoke's 15.

"We have been working hard and it hasn't really been showing up on game days. I think (this game) was really good for our players to see some of that hard work how up in the way they played,'' Harvey said.

"I want to see us fight and do it together. We did that (against Roanoke) and that's all I can ask.

"If we give the same effort and play as a team moving forward, we are going to win some games down the stretch. I believe that with all my heart,'' Harvey said.

Ferrum's next game is Saturday against ODAC foe Randolph-Macon College.

Tip off is 4:30 p.m. at Swartz Gym.