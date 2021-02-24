Maroons surpass century mark in rout of Panthers

FERRUM—Ferrum College opened Monday night’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball contest by scoring the game’s initial five points.

From there, Roanoke College (8-1, 5-1 in the ODAC) rallied to keep its record perfect this month (6-0) with a 46-point, 105-59 pounding of the Panthers in their final regular-season home game at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Ferrum (1-7, 1-7 in the ODAC) suffered its sixth straight loss, and in two of those setbacks, the Panthers have surrendered more than 100 points.

Jacy Marvin with a 3-point field goal and Aisha Martin with a basket accounted for Ferrum’s first five points.

Roanoke erased its early deficit with a 16-4 run and was in control thereafter.

The Maroons led by 14, 28-14, after the opening quarter and expanded the spread to 25 points, 57-32, at intermission courtesy of a 29-18 second-stanza surge.

The difference was 31 points, 78-47, after three periods of play following Roanoke’s 21-15 showing in the third frame.

The Maroons took the final, 10-minute stanza, 27-12, to secure their victory.